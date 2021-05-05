FMBcapital Holdings posts growth despite COVID-19

FMBcapital Holdings Plc (FMBCH) has posted growth on its 2020 performance despite the Coronavirus pandemic, according to managing director Mahendra Gursahani.

Gursahani adds that the group’s combined net profit before tax for the full year grew to US $35.5 million with profit after tax of $21.3 million, coming from a loss of $18.6 million in 2019.

He said the group’s subsidiary banks located in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe had a successful year with impressive organic growth due to its business model, which is built for strong and sustainable performance.

“The company’s financial performance in 2020 was robust as we made significant progress in growing and optimising our Group’s operations,” he said in a statement. “Despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and flow on to a slowdown in economic activity, we remained not only open for business but continued with even greater resolve to offer and deliver new and innovative digital and customer service enhancements.”

Gursahani said in the period under review net interest for the group grew by 18 per cent to $65.7 million.

He said non-funded income rose by 21 per cent to $61.5 million from $50.7 million in December 2019.

Gursahani said total income improved by 19 per cent to $127.3 million whilst operating expenses decreased by seven per cent to $79.7 million.

He explained that total assets increased by two per cent from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion.

Gursahani cited the performance of the Zimbabwe operations as the most impressive success story for the period.

Gursahani said improved economic stability in the country, coupled with focused business growth interventions, saw the negative performance figures of 2019 ($29.5 million loss) transforming into a profit of $4.7 million in 2020.

“We are making good strategic progress through disciplined emphasis on our performance, people and purpose priorities. Our expectations for the Group in 2021 are positive although we remain cautious of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic uncertainty, not only in the markets that we operate in but globally as well,” said Gursahani. “Our focus as a Group remains on delivering premium value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We will continue to innovate and evolve our operating model to be more flexible and provide our clients with a banking experience that truly meets their financial aspirations. We therefore look forward to executing at an encouraging pace and momentum as we optimise our cost structures, increase our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, adding value to our Group and valued stakeholders.”

In 2020, FMBCH celebrated its 25-year milestone in business after being granted the first private sector commercial banking licence in Malawi, opening the doors of the first branch on June 26, 1995.

Over the years, the group acquired banks in adjacent SADC countries and today, it is a strong regional bank with a solid track record of financial strength and stability.

Currently, the Group has over $1 billion in assets, 1,500 employees and serves the financial needs of over 800,000 customers.