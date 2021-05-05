NKANA IN LAST HOPE FIXTURE

FREE-FALLING Nkana host tricky police outfit Nkwazi in a potential relegation decider at Nkana stadium as the MTN/FAZ Super League enters week 28 with interesting mid-week fixtures.

Nkana are in danger of being relegated to the Eden University-sponsored National Division One league as they sit second from bottom of the MTN/FAZ Super League table with just 21 points.

Eight games remain before the end of the season, meaning that the defending league champions have to win every single one of the remaining games to survive the chop.

However, results on the pitch have not been inspiring even after changing coaches twice.

They have lost three times in all competitions since Beston Chambeshi returned as head coach.

Nkana lost 2-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup in Morocco and 2-1 to ‘newcomers’ Indeni at home prior to the Casablanca outing.

And last Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Green Eagles just dampened the morale in the ‘likulu’ faithful who are enduring unending mockery from their rivals.

Nkana’s plight is further being compounded by the silence of the club administration which has not provided their enraged supporters any survival plan apart from changing coaches.

In Ndola, second placed Forest Rangers’ quest for continental football faces a stern test when they host relegation fighting Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Unlike, Nkana the ‘soldiers’ have started picking points in their survival quest and this afternoon’s match will be a cracking encounter as Forest is battling to stay clear of third placed Zanaco who are chasing on their heels.

In Solwezi, relegation fighters Lumwana Radiants host Zanaco, hoping to take another leap towards safety with a win over Chris Kaunda’s side.

Lumwana have been on an impressive run since Bilton Musonda took over the team.

Young Green Eagles host Red Arrows in Kafue with Buildcon hosting Prison Leopards while the last game of the day sees Kabwe Warriors hosting Power Dynamos.