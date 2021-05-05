Rupiah urges journalists to be courageous

FORMER president Rupiah Banda says journalists should be courageous and should not accept to be intimidated in their work.

Talking to journalists in Chipata, Banda wished journalists every success in their work.

“I encourage you to continue doing your work and raise issues that are beneficial to this country without fear or favour. Obviously, you are doing a good job because of the questions that you raise,” he said.

Banda said journalists should continue thinking about Zambia in their work.

“I wish journalists every success, be courageous osati kuti tuyopa a Rupiah Banda payake atikalipile yai, you have to ask questions that are good and beneficial to the country, questions that are good to the development and unity of our country and good for all of us,” he said.

Banda wished the press could have all the equipment to do their work.

Last week on Wednesday, Banda toured Japan Tobacco International offices and warehouse in Chipata.

On Saturday, the former head of state was at David Kaunda Stadium to watch the Eastern Province FAZ Division One game between Smiling Kids of Chipata and Young Nkwazi of Petauke.