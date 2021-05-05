Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: 2021 Elections opportunity to change socio-economic direction by Zambians

At long last, Zambia goes to the polls again on 12th August 2021. Many Zambians have been looking forward to the year 2021 so that they could constitutionally remove the Patriotic Front (PF) government from state power and replace it with another credible political party. Under the PF regime, there is presumably no single average Zambian who ever experienced a day of joy socio-economically. It has been a very painful reality with families struggling to meet basic needs such as medical and educational bills as well as balanced diets that have become extinct in many households, the country over. Particularly, Zambians are remembering how the 2016 elections left the country in untold post electoral court disputes that mysteriously saw Hakainde Hichilema charged and jailed for four months over what he called trumped up charges by the PF regime. Without any iota of doubt, majority Zambians may be currently raising their heads up in total anticipation that finally, their day to change the governance system has come closer on 12th August 2021.

I have decided to share my views on what I consider a crucial subject matter to every Zambian, especially around this portion of the year as we all look forward to the campaign period that officially starts in a week or two from today. It is no longer a secret that on 12th May, President Edgar Lungu will have to respect the country’s supreme law, our Constitution by dissolving Parliament. That act alone is very important to the Zambian calendar because it becomes official for our politicians to take their campaign messages to the masses for the next three months. It will be the only period when the ruling PF party will no longer stop their competitors (real or imaginary) from unleashing their political arsenals at the way the current governance system had deteriorated against bringing about a better Zambia with between 6 and 10 per cent of GDP growth rates as encapsulated in the country’s Vision 2030.

For Zambia to aspire and achieve a total shift from the current governance mediocrity exhibited and sustained under the PF regime, we need a shift at two levels — individual citizen and political party. On one hand, Zambia needs resolved individuals to face the 2021 August 12 elections. Individuals who are sober even when they will have taken some Jameson or indeed any other intoxicating beverage. Facing the August 2021 election does not require anyone of the Zambians to slumber. Whether you are registered to vote or not, as long as you are a Zambian, 12th August election concerns everybody. On the other hand, our country requires serious political parties and politicians. As vehicles to aspire for political office and public governance, Zambia for the first time ever crucially needs political seriousness and focus. While it is a big demand I am asking from our political elites particularly from the ruling PF, Zambia has had enough of low calibre performance developmentally. When we balance the two levels of desired shift, the Zambian people will do themselves a big favour towards a better and prosperous country. The ‘Zambia We Want’ as articulated in Vision 2030 is a great promise which has been totally abandoned by the PF regime. You can only trace it on paper and never in practice. Sad. PF regime has done a good job to write national development plans (NDPs) and annual budgets in synch with the national Vision 2030, but alas! No funding and a lot of corruption insinuations and stinking odours against government officials characterised the entire PF regime epoch.

To reform our country post-August 12 elections, we need all the citizens of our [wealth] endowed nation to use results based management (RBM) approach to force these ever manipulate elements/politicians of our society to for once tell us things which do not only make sense, but demonstrable on achievability. PF regime has demonstrated that they lack both the capacity and zeal to use RBM to make Zambia a better country. For ten (10) years now, the PF has taken the country aback. We have not scored as a country any positive gain socio-economically. All major performance indicators have worsened under the PF regime – social, economic, political, spiritual, cultural and moral indicators are all at their worst in terms of performance. Exchange rates, loan lending rates, cost of doing business, medical fees, educational fees, agricultural costs, energy costs, fuel costs, household commodities, etc have all skyrocketed under the leadership of the PF. To fix and permanently resolve these problems brought by the PF, political parties and politicians have to be transformed towards the RBM approach. Zambia has no alternative in the August 2021 election but to work at having political players (parties & politicians) whose knowledge and commitment to the RBM approach is non-negotiable.

But then one critical question every Zambian need to ask oneself is: how may Zambia have both results-focused citizens as well as political parties and politicians who will deliver a country with great socio-economic opportunities for all after 12th August 2021? In my view, the answer lies in shifting from the political governance system pursued by the PF regime since 2011. The way of governing a country as adopted by both the Sata and Lungu regimes should be stopped at all cost by Zambians. This is because the way PF has led this country is what has caused the anguish and malaise we are in today. Said differently, had the PF lost both the 2011, 2015 and 2016 elections, this country would arguably have been better than it is today. What I am I saying? In this year’s election, every Zambia voter must not vote for any individual candidate or political party that does not conform to RBM tenets. Whether the candidate is from the ruling PF or indeed an opposition party such as the UPND, DC, etc should pass the test of results-based orientation in their way of campaigns and track record.

Given the above, I hold a strong view that the PF regime which has caused the country so much pain socio-economically need to convince Zambians on their new and transformational agenda. Telling us that they will remain running this country by continuing from their old ways should warrant a straight red card for the PF party on 12th August 2021. But if they can confess publicly and openly to the citizens about how they have hated and hurt the development spaces of the Republic and demonstrate a completely new agenda based on RBM, only then should Zambians forgive their political ‘sins’ and reluctantly give them a sympathy vote. Otherwise, they may not deserve one. However, whether Zambia makes any changes in favour of the PF or indeed another party, say the UPND will depend solely on what every individual voter chooses.

Therefore, outside the use of RBM lens by every Zambian, it is very possible to retain the PF regime who will come to cause more suffering through their unchanged governance style. Again, without employing RBM lens, a new political party may win only to take the country to worse off socio-economic situations just the way PF did when is replaced the MMD. If you are hearing me well, Zambians need both solid, focused, unwavering individuals and political organisations committed to implementing and sustaining a results-based management development agenda for all. Aluta continua in search of seriousness in the manner individual Zambians and political players engage in the run up to the 2021 August 12 elections.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm