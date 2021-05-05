We’re yet to see more from PF clowns – Akafumba

LOOK out for Judas Iscariots in the political scene who are there to appease themselves, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

Commenting on the Sunday Mast’s story ‘PF VIOLENCE WELCOMES KAMBWILI’, Akafumba said Zambia was being treated to free political comedy and circus.

“And we are yet to see more from the PF cast of comedians and clowns especially after May 12. So I would like to warn Zambians that they should look out for Judas Iscariots in the political scene who are there to appease themselves not serve Zambians from the untold miseries they are experiencing under the PF,” Akafumba said.

He said he and the NDC members have now been vindicated by the current circumstances with regards Kambwili.

Akafumba said the “head of the PF circus team and comedians” had embarked on a programme of commissioning developmental projects as a campaign ploy.

“Very soon, I think this week, he [President Edgar Lungu] will be in Livingstone where the ZNS officers were forced to work day and night to complete what I call the Michael Sata Bus Station in Livingstone. I call it by this name because it has taken over seven years to complete. It is a Michael Sata project so is the Zimbabwe market in the tourist capital,” he said. “Under Mr Lungu it was abandoned and now because he has less than four months left he wants to cheat Zambians that he has built a bus station in Livingstone and will even hit at HH (Hakainde Hichilema).”

And Akafumba said the NDC had information that the PF wanted to turn the Kazungula bridge opening ceremony into a rally, but that the move had been rejected by the government of Botswana.

The bridge is scheduled to be opened by the presidents of both countries.

“In a desperate attempt to paint a picture that they are popular than the UPND Alliance led by Hakainde Hichilema, the PF want to flood the bridge with people but the Botswana government is having none of that at all,” said Akafumba.