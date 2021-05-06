Corrupt political parties can only form corrupt governments, warns Nyambe

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says a corrupt-free electoral process at party level can enhance democracy, transparency and accountability at national level.

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe spoke at the organisation’s first 2021 elections project update in Lusaka on Tuesday.

The 2021 elections project is a weekly update of the TI-Z.

It was launched on April 16 this year and the overall goal of the project is to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in the electoral process in Zambia.

In line with the goal of the elections project, TI-Z has kick-started its elections-related interventions in earnest.

According to Nyambe, the organisation would over the next three and half months leading up to the August 12 elections be releasing regular updates.

“Each of which will highlight different observations and concerns that we are seeing in the electoral process. But crucially, our updates will also put the spotlight on any good practices that we see from different political players and other stakeholders involved in the electoral process in order to encourage transparency, accountability and integrity within the process,” Nyambe said. “Ultimately, through these updates, we are hoping to play a key role in raising civic awareness around different aspects of the electoral process in order to give all stakeholders involved in the process, including the electorate, sufficient information to enable them make informed decisions.”

Tuesday’s elections project update focused on four key issues that have caught the attention of the TI-Z over the last several weeks.

Nyambe named those ills as corruption in the political party adoption processes, abuse of State resources, giving out money to the public, and the May 1 electoral violence at the PF secretariat in Lusaka.

On corruption in the adoption processes, Nyambe said the TI-Z was disappointed that the ongoing intraparty adoption of candidates for parliamentary and local government elections in the major political parties, most notably the PF and the UPND, have been marred with elements of electoral malpractice like vote-buying or other forms of inducement designed to influence party structures at different levels into favouring and ultimately adopting particular candidates.

TI-Z, according to Nyambe, strongly condemns such and any other forms of corruption within political parties, “since corrupt political parties can only form corrupt governments.”

“The occurrences we have seen during intraparty adoptions call for urgent corrective action from the decision-making organs within political parties in order to stamp out corruption from political parties,” he said. “TI-Z believes that a corrupt-free electoral process at party level can enhance democracy, transparency and accountability at national level, and we challenge all political parties to stand up and be counted in this regard.”

On the aspect of abuse of State resources, Nyambe noted that based on the precedence seen from previous elections, the use of State resources by those with access to those resources always stood out as a big anomaly.

He said the trend always attracted discontent from many stakeholders within the electoral process.

Nyambe challenge public officials to change the narrative in this year’s electoral process.

“We therefore call upon all public officials at all levels of our governance structure to resist the temptation of abusing their positions through distributing State resources with a view to coercing voters and therefore giving the party in government an unfair advantage over other political parties who do not have access to State resources,” he said. “The PF, being the party in government, has a greater obligation over this and we urge them to rise to the challenge. Now is not the time to suddenly arise from slumber and implement massive empowerment programmes since this could potentially coerce or influence voters and ultimately undermine the integrity of our electoral process.”

Nyambe also indicated that giving out money to the public was against the electoral process Act No 35 of 2016.

He said TI-Z was gravely concerned about what had been happening over the last several months, where senior government and PF officials have been engaged in the practice of dishing out “stacks of money” and other gifts to the electorate, under the guise of empowering citizens “or indeed as an accepted practice in the political process”.

“As TI-Z, we wish to strongly emphasise that there is nothing normal about corruption and we strongly condemn any attempt to normalise the scourge in any way, shape or form,” he said.

“We urge the general public to be on high alert and report any candidate engaging in such illegalities to relevant authorities.”

About the violence at the PF secretariat on Saturday, Nyambe said the incident was a serious indication of the decaying political landscape in Zambia.

He said electoral violence should not be tolerated in any way, shape or form and that TI-Z was concerned that what happened at the PF secretariat could be a very worrying prelude of what was to come when the official campaign period starts next Wednesday.

“If political parties can exhibit this level of aggression within their own structures, one can only imagine how hostile they may be to other political parties as we go towards 12th August,” he said. “TI-Z therefore makes an urgent and earnest appeal to leaders of political parties to come down strong on political violence and tame their cadres as we approach the campaign period.”

Nyambe said allowing intra- and interparty political violence to take root would grossly undermine Zambia’s electoral process, as it would inevitably lead to citizens staying away from the process for fear of being caught up in the violence.

The TI-Z further commits to playing its role in enhancing transparency, accountability and integrity in the country’s electoral process.

“We challenge all the stakeholders mentioned in this update to reflect on their own roles in this regard, and to take necessary action where required in order to protect the integrity of this process,” said Nyambe. “We owe it to posterity to do our level best in this regard.”

The elections project update will be released every Tuesday.