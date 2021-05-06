CORRUPTION A BYPRODUCT OF POWER …I’ve seen people become conceited, use power incorrectly – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the most important struggle for someone in power is the struggle for self-restraint.

Dr M’membe said the struggle for self-restraint “could well be one of the most difficult things”.

“Corruption is often a byproduct of power. To effectively fight against corruption, and even against the abuse of prerogatives, one needs to have a very well-developed and strong conscience,” said Dr M’membe. “I have seen people become conceited and use power incorrectly; the tendency to use power incorrectly is something I have seen a lot in this country at all levels.”