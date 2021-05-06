Has Lungu now become clean, Mayangwa asks Kambwili

DILLON Mayangwa, a Lusaka youth, has asked Chishimba Kambwili to clarify if President Edgar Lungu is still corrupt as he alleged when he was an opposition leader.

In an interview, Mayangwa said Kambwili should not be quiet on the many issues that he raised about President Lungu and the PF.

He challenged Kambwili to explain if the Head of State had now become clean.

Kambwili rejoined the PF on Saturday and denounced opposition parties.

“It should not be business as usual. Not long ago, this man (Kambwili) told us that we should not trust Lungu because he is corrupt; that he was stealing from the poor Zambians and that PF is poison,” Mayangwa recalled. “But today he has joined the party that he called all sorts of names. What has changed about the PF party that has attracted Kambwili to rejoin? He should tell us about the poison and President Edgar Lungu’s corruption or has he also become corrupt like him? These and many other allegations that he made, he must explain to the Zambian people. We want to know.”

Mayangwa said if the PF continued ruling, the party would take Zambia into deep poverty.

He further urged youths to liberate themselves by voting against PF in large numbers.

“To belong to the PF means that your businesses will thrive, you will have contracts and deals at every turn…anyone who wants quick money will run to the PF now. Anyone who threatens their stay in power becomes their enemy and they will do anything to destroy that particular individual,” Mayangwa said. “But young persons, remember your future is rooted in your present. The decisions being made today by the current crop of our leaders will influence the character of the future of this country. This is your country, protect it from these people who are migrating every day. If we are to save this country and the integrity of its people, we would need more than just a group of conmen and women who are guided not by virtue but by personal greed.”

He said people like Kambwili were busy promoting poverty and auctioning people’s ignorance.

“They view our poverty as a commodity which they sell to their friends with money. They auction our ignorance in exchange for more dollars,” said Mayangwa.