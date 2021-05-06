I didn’t face any challenge in prison, says woman jailed for insulting Dora

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman of Petauke’s Riverside compound who was jailed for one month for insulting information minister and Petauke Central member of parliament Dora Siliya says her stay in prison was good.

Mwezi Banda was convicted and sentenced to one month by the Petauke Magistrates’ Court.

Banda, a housewife, insulted Siliya on March 13, 2021 using Nsenga, a local language.

According to the police, Banda was apprehended following the release of the video which was circulating on social media on March 14, 2021 where she made libelous remarks against Siliya at a public meeting held in Petauke.

Speaking when Petauke Central PF aspiring candidate Emmanuel Jay Banda presented wheelchairs to disabled people in Petauke on Saturday, Mwezi, who finished her sentence last Wednesday, thanked the people for putting her in prayers.

“I would like to thank you for your prayers and for coming to see me. I didn’t face any challenge at prison. I was like a staff on my own. I was liked and I even have the numbers for some jail guards,” she said.

Mwezi said although she was in prison, she did not spend a night at the toilet.

“I spent four days in the police cells before I was taken to prison. I was sleeping on three mattresses and was given three blankets and I turned one blanket into a pillow,” she said.

Mwezi said she does not harbour any grudge against those who sent her to prison.

“Choipa sabwezela, olo neo anipeleka muma cells kaya nubaziba lini kaya nubaziba koma mulungu abakhululukire, olo kukumana nao moni wam’manja ningabatane lini. Ningabauze kuti amai katankoni koma mulungu akukhululukileni (You don’t revenge a wrong, even me the one who sent me to the cells, whether I know them or not, God should forgive them. If I am to meet them, I can even shake their hands and tell them that God should forgive them),” said Mwezi.

And Banda described Mwezi as a freedom fighter.

“Even KK, when he fought for independence with his colleagues, there were some people who were being arrested, killed and tortured in various ways. Even us as we are about to get independence for Petauke Central, our person was jailed,” he said.

Banda said it was unfair for a woman to take another person to prison.

“What I only advise is that, they are both our sisters and we should put her (Siliya) in prayers so that God can remove that bad element in her of taking people to prison. When you are leader, you should expect anything, you are like a place where everything is being dumped,” said Banda.

Banda, who presented 15 wheelchairs to the disabled people, said leaders should work towards addressing peoples challenges and not taking them to prison.