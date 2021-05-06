Lungu exhibiting astonishing levels of incompetence, notes Imenda

LUNGU is a failed Commander-in-Chief, says UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda.

In a statement yesterday, Imenda said President Edgar Lungu was exhibiting astonishing levels of incompetence by blaming the inherent Patriotic Front violence on the leadership of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

He said President Lungu had chosen to conveniently forget that he was a product of violence, as his ascension to the PF presidency was in a manner not different from what was witnessed at the ruling party’s secretariat last week.

Imenda said blaming someone else for the PF’s intraparty skirmishes was a serious lack of leadership at a time the country needed a violence-free direction towards the upcoming general elections.

“While we have never had any confidence in the way Mr Kanganja has presided over the Zambia Police since he assumed office, he cannot be the scapegoat for the violent conduct of the PF. Instead of blaming Mr Kanganja for the embarrassing scenes at the PF secretariat, Mr Lungu should have been blushing with shame for failing to provide the necessary leadership over his violent cadres,” he said. “We are now left to wonder whether Mr Lungu wants Mr Kanganja and his Lusaka provincial police command to shift their offices to the PF secretariat at the expense of attending to more serious security matters affecting the country.”

Imenda said although President Lungu thinks Zambians were too forgetful, the UPND have not forgotten that the last time Zambia Police officers conducted themselves professionally and firmly dealt with violent PF cadres in Sesheke district, he ended up firing senior officers.

“We have consistently said violence and thuggery have always been an integral part of Mr Lungu’s PF but the ruling party has continuously blamed the opposition instead of taking practical remedial measures. If PF cadres can fight among themselves in the manner they did last week, it will be worse against the opposition when campaigns for the upcoming elections begin,” he said. “As if blaming Mr Kanganja’s police for the PF violence was not enough, the ruling party even goes further to disown the cadres who roughed each other up at the PF secretariat!”

Imenda urged Zambians to guard their voter’s cards jealously, come August 12, and reject a political party whose leader blames his service chiefs for his own incompetence in ending violence.

Imenda said the UPND was aware that the most effective way of dealing with violence in the country was by letting the Zambia Police operate professionally without waiting for orders from the ruling party.

He said the UPND in government would endeavour to have a professional Zambia Police which shall carry out its policing mandate autonomously.

Imenda urged Kanganja to immediately order the arrest of the perpetrators of arson who burnt UPND regalia with impunity.

“As a country of laws, we know that our Constitution is very clear on matters of arson.

According to the Penal Code, Chapter 87, Volume 7, Section 328, of the Laws of Zambia, any person who willfully and unlawfully sets fire to property is guilty of a felony and liable on conviction to imprisonment of not less than 10 years,” he noted.

“We, therefore, demand that those youths who broke into someone’s private business, got the UPND regalia and deliberately set it on fire be brought to justice. We urge youths not to be used by political figures as tools of violence ahead of the forthcoming general elections.”

Imenda said people need to realise that criminal acts do not pay and if not careful, they might end up serving long jail terms or be liable for a life sentence if there is a loss of life.