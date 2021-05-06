Making sense of President Lungu’s final warning to Inspector General Kanganja

I grew up with an aunt in my teenage years. She is my father’s sister. As is customary in much of African society – it always takes a village to raise a child. My aunt had to, occasionally, outsource some discipline for us. There was definitely some discipline she could mete on us – like tuna matanta. When tuna matanta fails to instil in us the required drills, she will outsource the discipline from some of her own male cousins and younger brothers. These uncles would then pass through our home to straighten us up. They would give us long lectures about life, about the importance of education, and about the importance of personal discipline. If some of my own cousins and siblings had issues with starting fights – these uncles would teach us the better way. Do not fight. Do not start fights. Make sure you attend school, and you do your homework.

Occasionally, the uncles would pass through and give us the final warning. But then they would still come back for more warnings. And what should be a final warning usually turned out to be routine. Elias, this is “your final warning”, uncle Tingula would say. He acted occasionally – but usually, the routine took over.

The routinisation of “final warnings” worked very well for a small family and a tiny home. Apart from just affecting one person, uncle Tingula’s final warnings did not impact me and my aunt’s home. In a sense – the final warning was just for the consumption of our home.

Hearing President Lungu command the high calls of final warning on Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja brought the final warning memories from my own childhood. With a slight difference, though. As I have explained above, my uncles had a minimal impact, usually restricted to our home discipline. Though with President Lungu’s final warning, the problem is that its ineffectiveness affects far much more than the final warnings from Choso Street or Kalanga Street in Maikulile Chiwempala.

In a sense, President Lungu appeared like a very powerless uncle who seems to have no clue what he must do because of the senseless violence perpetrated by cadres who belong to his Patriotic Front. Instead of acting on his cadres, President Lungu is trying to blame someone else for it. And like an uncle, the President is trying to give a final warning for something that actually only requires his decisive action.

It is the PF cadres that have the problem. It is the cadres that were violent. The PF leadership has bred these cadres and this violence, and it will have to take the PF to deal with its cadre problem. Inspector General Kanganja is only but a little piece in the puzzle of cadre violence. And no matter how much he is blamed, and indeed, no matter how many final warnings he is given – change will only come if President Lungu acts on his own party.

What happened this past week at the PF secretariat is regrettable but not entirely surprising. We have known that the President of the Patriotic Front is extremely weak and cannot sniff out corruption or violence. He cannot deal decisively with the armed cadres in his party – lyashi likaya.

What should the President do about the violence? First, he should stop governing the country as if it is a small home in Chawama or Chiwempala. He must understand that “final warnings” could just be a way to show how inefficient he is in governing the country. Second, the President must look very closely in the mirror and realise that his lack of leadership leads to violence in the Patriotic Front. He needs to act decisively by “banning” all these violent cadres from his political party – the Patriotic Violent Front. Third, Instead of giving the “final warnings” to the police inspector general, the President should begin modelling and signalling that he is willing to work for the peace of all Zambians. Over the weekend, the police took over the UPND’s youth headquarters and stopped the UPND youths from convening at their headquarters. This was even after the Patriotic Front was embroidering itself in the senseless violence at its headquarters.

We do believe that Zambia can do better. But of course – we must go beyond the tired “final warnings”.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.