Media will increasingly play key role in helping citizens make informed decisions, says PSAZ

AS Zambia prepares for crucial election campaigns, the media will increasingly play a critical role in helping citizens make informed political decisions, says the Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ).

Secretary general Aaron Siwale said a free and independent media was critical to an effective political and democratic dispensation.

“…we call on the Zambian government and other stakeholders to guarantee media freedom for journalists to do their jobs throughout election period amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” he said. “In this peculiar time of heightened online communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the media have a mammoth task to remain professional and provide credible information given the risk of misinformation among the public, from harmful health advice to wild conspiracy theories.”

Siwale said given the increased dependency on the media, temporary constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic must not be abused to crack down on journalists’ ability to do their work especially during elections when voters need information about candidates and parties.

He said the Zambian press was also expected to play a role in the public sphere where the electorate and those aspiring for public office can fairly interact.

Siwale said the media was the public sphere for political participation and a source of verified, fact-based news, and analysis on both political and health related news.

He urged to media uphold professional ethics and enhance democratic tenets for effective political participation and decision making.

“To demonstrate their relevance and professionalism, the media practice self-regulation to uphold the public and national interest in the long standing peace and stability Zambia has enjoyed over the years. We thank the media for providing facts and analysis; for holding politicians accountable – in every sector; and for speaking truth,” he said. “We particularly recognise those who are playing a life-saving role reporting on public health issues in this era COVID-19 pandemic. And we call on the Zambian government, stakeholders and political players to protect media practitioners, and to strengthen and maintain press freedom, which is essential for a future of peace, justice and human rights for all the Zambian.”