The nation is hurting, says Kalala

JACK Kalala is dismayed that a leader of a political party should find it appropriate to engage herself in adverse politics of personal attacks and character assassination of a fellow opposition leader.

Kalala, a former special assistant to president Levy Mwanawasa for policy and project implementation and monitoring, noted that the crusade that Edith Nawakwi, the FDD president, has embarked on is frivolous and irresponsible.

He said Nawakwi, being a political leader and a former cabinet minister, should show maturity and responsibility in the manner she plays her role in national matters.

Kalala said, with her wide experience in government and being a sympathiser of the PF regime, Nawakwi should be helping in finding solutions to the many national socio-economic problems that leaders of the PF regime have created.

“The nation is hurting. The socio-economic situation in the country is in the doldrums. The prices of goods are extremely high and unaffordable making the cost of living unbearable for many families in the country,” he said. “Many people, especially the youths, have no jobs and

there are no opportunities for people to earn a decent living. People are struggling to fend for their families to barely survive. There is gloom everywhere in the country. People are feeling distressed, hopeless and helpless.”

Kalala said instead of engaging in cheap and petty politics of disparaging a fellow opposition leader, Nawakwi should show leadership by helping in finding solutions that would help the country to get out of the prevailing socio-economic quagmire.

He said being supportive of the current leadership, the FDD leader should be advising them on policies and implementation to steer the country in the direction for economic recovery.

Kalala said it was illogical and absurd for Nawakwi to be engaging in activities that were detrimental to national unity and advancement instead of being useful in national building.

He said for Nawakwi to engage in political drama to attract attention was a mark of political mediocrity, selfishness and lack of leadership capacity.

“Madam Nawakwi should appreciate that having served as a senior cabinet minister and being an opposition woman leader, she occupies a special status in the nation and should conduct herself in a manner that commands respect and inspires hope and motivation,” Kalala said. “She has a moral duty and obligation to be exemplary and responsible in her behaviour and conduct.”

He said, being a woman of substance, Nawakwi had a moral obligation and duty to be of good conduct to serve as a role model to young women aspiring to become leaders.

Kalala said she should understand that by virtue of her status in society Nawakwi was among female senior citizens that young women should look to as role models.

“By engaging in malicious controversies, she is undermining the credibility and reputation of women politicians to be leaders of value set by the foremothers who had participated in the struggle for independence and served as national leaders,” said Kalala.