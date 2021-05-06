Vote for PF, you’ll get deceit and lies – Lungu

THE UPND says PF has developed a manifesto that is aimed at lying and being hypocritical to the people.

Party research director Joseph Lungu says voting for PF means endorsing deceit.

“Bearing in mind that their document has lost any semblance in these opening pronouncements, do we even need to bother critiquing the rest of the document as it will be all lies and empty promises,” Lungu said in his critique. “Edgar Lungu’s own constituency of Chawama is a microcosm of the lies, hypocrisy and broken promises of PF. In 2011, Edgar Lungu promised Chawama a secondary school. He failed to deliver. In 2016, his brother-in-marriage Lawrence Sichalwe promised a secondary school, he failed to deliver. In 2021, Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila Lungu is promising Chawama a secondary school. If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got. If you always vote for PF, all you will get is hypocrisy, deceit and lies.”

He said PF’s 10 years in power have seen a regression in all aspects of the party’s vision.

Citing the ruling party’s core values such as patriotism, Lungu asked how the PF could claim to be patriotic when their actions constantly trample all over the nation’s Constitution?

“How can they claim to be patriotic when as a nation we seem to have ceded some of our sovereignty to China? Can they point to anything that has been under Edgar Lungu’s presidency that has been done with integrity?” Lungu asked. “With PF it’s nothing but broken promise after broken promise and corruption at unprecedented levels in the country’s history. If their duty is personally enriching themselves, then one can see that this is a duty that they have been committed to.”

Lungu cited corruption as one vice PF have failed to fight.

“Transparency International have claimed that $0.65 out of every $1.00 spent on development in Zambia is lost to corruption. Zero tolerance for corruption, tribalism and violence – this is surely a joke as the PF is arguably the most corrupt, the most tribal, and the most violent government in Zambia’s history,” said Lungu. “Corruption is at unprecedented levels… The violence can be seen in the gassing incidents that government has done nothing to tackle and the extra-judicial killing of citizens by Zambia Police that we are still waiting for a resolution on. It can also be seen in PF cadres walking in to government offices and threatening to burn a civil servant alive for her political views.”