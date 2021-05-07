Nkana Tennis Club to host two-day tourney

NKANA Tennis Club in Kitwe will next week host a two-day international junior tennis tournament between Zambia and DR Congo.

The tournament will be held from May 14 to 15 and involves teams from the TP Mazembe Tennis Club of Lubumbashi, according to club chairman Francis Chipungu.

Chipungu said in an interview that the tournament would involve the under-18, U-17, U-16 and U-14 age groups; adding that the two clubs would share costs for the organisation of the tournament.

The club, located in Nkana west, has since intensified works to uplift tennis courses in good time for the tournament.

“We have already purchased what is needed to do repair works to the courses. We are very excited and ready to host our colleagues from Congo. Everything is being done to ensure that everything goes smoothly. It will be a two-day tournament, our friends are coming from Congo with teams from the TP Mazembe Tennis Club,” Chipungu said.

Chipungu, who was recently elected chairman of the club to replace George Chilufya, said the tournament provided a platform for young players’ exposure as they would face different opponents, they had never faced before.

Nkana Tennis Club is one of the few remaining flourishing clubs on the Copperbelt and hosting of the international competition in difficult

economic times cements this fact.