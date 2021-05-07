UPND challenges govt to intervene in ‘transfer’ of NPA officers

THE UPND has challenged the government to intervene in a matter where various officers from the National Prosecutions Authority have been transferred to rural areas in what is seen to be a punishment.

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the action appears to be an “administrative retribution” by the chief administrator Mable Nawa following an instruction from some political bigwigs in the PF government.

“As UPND we have taken note of that development at the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) where the go-slow or strike by prosecutors primarily from Zambia Police origin but now working for NPA has entered day three. This follows a decision of government not to fully incorporate these officers who came from Zambia Police but instead only recognized those coming from Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) and also those from Drug Enforcement Commission as prosecutors for the NPA while those from Zambia Police, the Chief Administrator of the Judiciary says does not understand the separation terms with the Zambia Police,” Mweetwa said.

He said because of that situation, the officers have gone on a go-slow or strike meant to compel the government to move in and make sure that the officers are fully incorporated.

Mweetwa noted that as things stand if an officer at NPA of the origin of Zambia Police dies today, he would not be entitled to full terminal benefits because they would have served less than 20 years.

“Now you have these officers who served as police officers, prosecutors at Zambia Police but recently, just about three years ago due to the creation of the NPA were incorporated now as employees of the NPA but not fully incorporated in terms of conditions of service to be employees of NPA,” he said.

Mweetwa noted that as the go-slow enters its third day at the NPA, many remandees and suspects who are either in police custody and awaiting to be taken to court have their rights being violated because the prosecutors have gone on strike.

He said this was a matter of urgency that the government should intervene in because it borders on the violation of human rights by the government’s failure to take suspects to court in time, in accordance with the law.

Mweetwa urged the government to intervene in the decision taken by Nawa who has disbanded the committee negotiating for and on behalf of the NPA prosecutors.

“That committee of seven which she disbanded and transferred these officers to various destinations around the country – most of them to the rural parts in what is seen as a punishment – they have been taken to Kaputa, they have been taken to Kawambwa, they have been taken to Zambezi West, all of them. This action appears to be an action of administrative retribution by the chief administrator Mable Nawa and we are told that this is an instruction from some political bigwigs, an instruction from the PF,” Mweetwa said.

He demanded the civil service to be left to operate freely.

Mweetwa urged that the officers, the members of the committee representing prosecutors, should not be punished hence the action should be reversed.

“The committee members were merely exercising duty for and on behalf of their colleagues and do not need to be thrown to remote areas. This kind of archaic administrative action should come to an end,” said Mweetwa. “So we are calling on the government, if indeed this action was not orchestrated and instructed by the government, let them intervene and officers taken back to their destinations they were serving.”