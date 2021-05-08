DEC to probe money laundering in run-up to August polls

THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it will investigate money laundering cases as the country prepares for the August 12 general elections.

During a stakeholder orientation and consultative meeting on enhancing transparency and accountability in the electoral processes in Africa project organised by Panos Institute Southern Africa, deputy national coordinator education and counseling department Theresa Katongo said the role of the Commission was to investigate money laundering related offences.

“This includes arresting people involved. Investigating money laundering cases will ensure that the elections are not influenced by ‘tycoons’ who will use proceeds of crime to place people in political office for control,” Katongo said.

She said there was a follow up mechanism that the Commission uses in money laundering.

Katongo said vote buying had been noticed and the Commission was engaging on “these issues quietly” and only those who were found wanting were announced to the public.

And Timothy Moono from the Anti-Corruption Commission said detection of election corruption as well as getting evidence was challenging.

Moono said there was need for citizens to begin to understand that anyone who gives something in exchange for a vote was not worth voting for.

Meanwhile, Katongo said DEC would enhance the intelligence mechanisms to ensure there was a level playing field for free, fair and transparent elections.

She said the Commission enforces two pieces of legislation: the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act, Chapter 96 of the Laws of Zambia and the prohibition and prevention of money laundering Act No. 14 of 2001.

Katongo said there were various offences which may arise during an election period.

She said there was drug abuse which can include situations where people are given illicit drugs or alcohol which can later lead to various social ills such as violence.

Katongo said with buying of votes, the political landscape was being controlled by money launderers so that the people elected were those that are controlled by criminals.

She explained that money laundering was simply the process of disguising the true source of illegally acquired money/wealth.

Katongo said in ensuring the maintenance of law and order during the course of elections and in line with AU guidelines, DEC would work closely with a number of agents who provide information for possible investigation.

“Details of any reported election related crimes are given to everyone through our press releases and annual reports. The information is also shared on our social media platforms. However, most of the information is only given at a time when investigations are concluded,” Katongo said.

She said the process of money laundering investigations sometimes starts with suspicious transaction reports which were raised by various reporting entities to the FIC.

“Once reported, initial verifications have to be done by the FIC and information is later passed on to law enforcement agencies. The current threshold is $10,000 or kwacha equivalent. Banks and other financial institutions must know their customers and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre for further investigations by Law Enforcement Agencies. Section 19 of the FIC Act provides for high risk customers and in Zambia, PEPs are considered as such. CSO’s (Advocates) to provide checks and balances. Then citizens as outlined in Article 43 (1)(f) must cooperate with law enforcement agencies for the maintenance and enforcement of law and order,” said Katongo. “Any activity by any person who knows or suspects or fails without reasonable excuse to ascertain whether or not property/funds are from crime is money laundering. Activities include transactions and receiving property/funds derived directly or indirectly from crime.”

AFIC (Uganda), Panos (Zambia), Gambia Press Union (Gambia) are implementing a project titled Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Electoral Processes in Africa on the basis of The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Guidelines on Access to Information and Elections in Africa.

The objectives of the project include promotion of citizens’ access to information in electoral processes in Uganda, Zambia and The Gambia, increase citizens’ participation in electoral processes and enhance disclosure and responsiveness of election management bodies and political parties of the three countries.