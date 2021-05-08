Foloko explains the value of NOCZ’s strategic plan

NATIONAL Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president Alfred Foloko says the five-year strategic plan launched by the National Sports Council of Zambia has been designed to benefit athletes and the health of citizens through sport.

Foloko added that the Olympic movement will help implement plans in the book.

“We cannot have sport without a plan, so for this I think the winner here is the athlete. This is a plan that will ensure that we have sports champions. I’m happy that it has come out clearly to say this is just not about sport but a healthy Zambia,” said Foloko.

"For us as NOCZ this is a welcome document and also a welcome move for the Olympic movement. Since inception we have never had a working document, so we are very happy with the plan taken by government. Through national sports federations we will help them implement; launching is one thing, implementation is another, so we will ensure in terms of implementing."