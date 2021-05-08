Lungu stands on shaky ground in the August 2021 elections

[By Gibson Kapili]

President Edgar Lungu is going into the August 12 elections on a treacherous ground.

It will be the first time he will go through the toughest contest in PF history without the help of ministers at a time when public opinion does not seem to favour him. Though he is a shrewd politician, he lacks the charisma and oratorical flourish of his predecessor, late president Michael Sata. His Vice-President Inonge Wina is equally weak and lacks critical mass to attract a wider electorate.

In 2015 and 2016 he went into the elections without any unique policy statement/message of his own or vision but riding on the popularity and achievements of president Sata and projects started by MMD and completed by PF. His focus in the 2015 and 2016 elections was to criticise and threaten the opponents. 2021 is shaping up as a year of testing the Lungu presidency on every front: amidst poverty, unemployment, injustice, suppression of people´s liberties and potentially slowing economy. These elections could be a referendum on the President. Looming over all of this is the impending challenge by Zambia’s imminent lawyers who have already prepared the petition arsenals against his nomination, whose credibility/plausibility cannot be simply dismissed.

President Lungu came into office in 2015 under Articles 34 and 35 of the 1996 Constitution, which did not have provisions for minimum of years of holding office. The Vice-President had to be appointed. Since the law cannot be applied retrospectively, in the absence of transitional clause in the 2016 amended constitution, in the eyes of public court he has served a full term under the 1996 amended Constitution and another full term under the 2016 amended Constitution. We shall leave this impending petition to our State courts to determine.

Even in this era of partisan polarisation, public doubts about President Lungu’s leadership and his administration stand out. Based on public assessment, every seven out of 10 people you ask about President Lungu’s leadership in Lusaka and the Copperbelt say they do not trust him. What new message of hope will he deliver to the Zambians? One thing is clear: as the campaign pressure rises up, President Lungu stands on shaky and potentially eroding ground.

Borrowing from Professor Lichtman´s accurate prediction model of American elections, most prediction keys crucial for Zambia turn to be against President Lungu. Instead of the minimum seven keys he uses, in Zambia, just four keys are enough to predict the direction of the August 2021 elections:

Key 1 – Legitimacy crisis

President Lungu´s ascendance to the throne is one marred by legitimacy crisis; beginning from his nomination within his party to presidential elections, which have been more sustained by the courts, Electoral Commission of Zambia and the police. During his tenure of office, he has run a seclusive government. He is going into elections where there is a pending petition, and his leadership has been tested in a negative way. Very rare in a real democracy do incumbents get higher votes than previous elections unless they perform extremely well during their tenure.

Key 2 – Youth and women revolution and dividing the church

Lack of jobs among the youths and impoverished women, who are majority voters, amidst high cost of living and perceived injustice/oppression. This key alone is enough to make President Lungu tumble if well packaged by the opposition, by demonstrating how PF has led them into the dungeon of poverty in the land of plenty. Can the opposition leader inspire hope for Zambians to rise from the dungeon of poverty to the apex of prosperity?

Key 3 – rampant corruption

This is another key if well linked to key 2 that could make President Lungu lose elections. There are a number of corruption allegations which the opposition can solidify and amplify during campaigns. For instance, the Farmer Input and Support Programme where the budget increased from K1.4 billion to K5.7 billion, yet farmers being supported did not increase. Not forgetting Mukula tree, COVID funds, gold, 48 houses, the purchase of fire trucks and ambulances, defective/rotten drugs, overpriced road contracts, secondhand police equipment, tollgates, mini hospital in Northern Province, flyovers, liquidation of KCM, most government businesses in a particular sector being given to one person, and many more.

Key 4 – Militarisation of cadres and police, violence perpetuated by PF cadres and police, breakdown in rule of law, tribalism, security concerns, unprecedent subversion of democracy, marketeers losing stalls due to burned markets and gassing. These are equally serious concerns that could work against PF in the upcoming elections if well-articulated by the opposition.

Despite the above four keys turning against President Lungu, can we predict that he will tumble? If it was in America, the answer would be yes. Not in Zambia. These elections are more crucial to him than the previous ones he has participated in because of fear of prosecution. President Lungu is manipulative and has survived through governance institutions which he will use again to his advantage even in the August 2021 elections. It is increasingly apparent that the upcoming elections are flawed.

PF has a more complex propaganda machinery than the opposition, has also organised enormous resources to flush out to poor and uninformed/illiterate voters and coerced the noise makers who left the party to return and smear tribalism against the opposition. The opposition have to engage the voters politically with well packaged messages based on keys 2 to 4. Focusing on selling manifestos alone will not make the opposition win.

The opposition will need to have a strategy to protect their votes, especially in Eastern, Northern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces. Leaving it to voters alone in these provinces will not work. Opposition with the support of voters should be ready and willing to pay the price of police brutality during campaigns and in the process of protecting the votes.

President Lungu will put fear and terror in people´s minds but, thank God, ministers will not be in office to direct the police. Otherwise, Zambians would have witnessed police violence/mayhem never seen before.