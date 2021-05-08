State wants a population with poverty of mind, says GEARS

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Chisamba]

THE state wants to live with a population with the poverty of the mind due to lack of information which help them perpetuate their stay in power, says Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) executive director MacDonald Chipenzi.

During a stakeholder orientation and consultative meeting on enhancing transparency and accountability in the electoral processes in Africa project organised by Panos Institute Southern Africa, Chipenzi said new technology such as social media, the Internet, Facebook and WhatsApp, had given the government excuses to control access to information and media freedoms under the guise of security cyber bullying pretexts through the enactment of Cyber Security and Cyber Crime law (2021).

Chipenzi said the internet had hit hard on the state which had relied more on physical means to control and gag the citizens to access information through the exercise of the right and freedom of association, expression and assembly.

“But the advent of social media has made it possible for citizens to enjoy the freedom and right to expression, association and assembly which has incensed the powers who are jealous of effective participation of citizens in elections,” he said on the Zambian legal framework and the ACHPR Guidelines on access to information and elections.

“The state wants to live with a population with the poverty of the mind due to lack of information which help them perpetuate their stay in power. Therefore, this new law to control the cyber space is meant to keep the people in perpetual state of poverty of information.”

AFIC (Uganda), Panos (Zambia), Gambia Press Union (Gambia) are implementing a project titled Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Electoral Processes in Africa on the basis of The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Guidelines on Access to Information and Elections in Africa.

The objectives of the project include to promote citizens access to information in electoral processes in Uganda, Zambia and The Gambia, increase citizens’ participation in electoral processes in Uganda, Zambia and The Gambia and enhance disclosure and responsiveness of election management bodies and political parties of the three countries.

Chipenzi noted that Zambia had no specific law on access to information that connects to the demands of the ACHPR guidelines on access to information and elections.

Chipenzi said access to information in the electoral process promotes free and fair elections and also exposes candidates’ records and proposed policies to a level of public scrutiny that was capable of post influencing the responsibility of elected representatives.

He said there was need for the continued call for enactment of access to information.

Chipenzi said the Electoral Commission of Zambia should proactively adopt and disclose electoral information consistent with the ACHPR Guidelines on Access to Information (ATI) and Elections in Africa and the Africa Model Law on Access to Information.

He said the government should conclude consultations on the ATI law and retable the bill in Parliament while Parliament should pass it into law once tabled by the government and the President should itch to assent to the enacted bill and operationalise it.

Chipenzi said civil society and political parties should advocate the enactment and review of the Access to Information Bill to contain all ACPR Guidelines components on elections.

He said they should develop or review the existing electoral legislation to enable citizens benefit from the booming use of social media and internet before, during and post elections.

The engagement is part of the interventions that PSAf is implementing in partnership with the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) of Uganda and the Gambia Press Union (GPU) under the “Improving Transparency and Accountability in Electoral Processes in Africa” project, with support from the National Empowerment for Democracy (NED).