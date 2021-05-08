The Perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: ‘There is no Justice in killing in the name of justice’

A civil-rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr., wrote that, “The old law of an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.” And South African human rights activist and a Nobel laureate Desmond Mpilo Tutu once said that, “There is no justice in killing, in the name of justice.”

On The Perspective today, focus is on capital punishment. The online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, explains that, “Capital punishment, also known as the death penalty, is the state-sanctioned killing of a person as punishment for a crime. The sentence ordering that someone is punished with the death penalty is called a death sentence, and the act of carrying out such a sentence is known as an execution.”

Since time immemorial, death penalty has been used world over, as a punishment for capital crimes. But with the passage of time, the death penalty abolitionism whirlwind arose and later gained momentum. Many progressive societies including Africa, have consequently banned the inhumane practice.

On Wednesday April 28, 2021, Malawi became the latest country to outlaw death sentence, when the Supreme Court made a landmark ruling in the case of Charles Khoviwa v The Republic MSCA Miscellaneous Criminal Appeal No. 12 of 2017. The banning of the capital punishment in Malawi brings the tally to 22 out of 55 nations that have abolished the death sentence in Africa.

For a long time now, there have been calls for Zambia to completely abolish death penalty through law reforms, but to no avail. Despite Zambia having only hypothetically abolished death sentence, in practice, this form of punishment still sits on the law books and the courts of law still sentence convicts to death for capital offences namely; treason, murder and aggravated robbery.

Article 12(1) of the Republican Constitution provides that, “A person shall not be deprived of his life [killed] intentionally except in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the law in force in Zambia of which he has been convicted.” Further, section 24 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia provides that, “The following punishments may be inflicted by a court: (a) death…” And this death is specified in section 25(1) that, “When a person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall be direct that he shall be hanged by the neck until he is dead.”

The last President to have signed the death warrant was Fredrick Jacob Titus Chiluba, who in January 1997 authorized the execution of 8 convicts. Therefore, Zambia has become an ‘Abolitionist de facto’ country or ‘Abolitionist in Practice’, because of the Presidential moratorium on executions by successive Presidents.

According to the World Coalition Against Death Penalty [WCADP], currently, there are 164 convicts under the death sentence in Zambia. And for now, death row convicts are barely surviving by the hanger of the Presidential goodwill. Truth be told, justice entails that criminals must pay for their wrongs, certainly not with their lives.

Zambia is a party to the International Human Rights instruments; among them, the Universal Declaration for Human Rights [UDHR] 1948, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights [ICCPR] 1966 and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights [ACHPR] 1981 and they all seek to protect the sanctity of life, through sections 3, 6 and 4, respectively. Meanwhile, Zambia is yet to accede to the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR 1989, which aims at abolishing the death penalty.

Therefore, any progressive and well-meaning Zambian must endeavour to champion human rights and call for the abolishment of the capital punishment, for being archaic and inhuman. It must be appreciated that life is the basic right, without which there can never be enjoyment of any other right.

In the landmark ruling of the Charles Khoviwa case, it was held, among others, that, “The essence of the right to life is life itself – the sanctity of life. The right to life is the mother of all rights. Without the right to life, other rights do not exist. The death penalty not only negates, it abolishes the right…. The essence of a right is what it is in the right that is the basis and substance of its nature and needs advancement, retention or preservation….”

It is important to note that there exist penological theories or justification for punishment, among them are, Retribution [vengeance], Incapacitation, Deterrence [specific and general], Denunciation, Rehabilitation and Restitution. However, the proponents of capital punishment have argued that it serves as a deterrence; but the reality is different. It must therefore be appreciated that penology [penal science] exist to serve justice. And an etymological analysis of the word justice reveals that the English word is simply an interpretation of the Latin word justitia. Justicia calls for clemency in the imposition of punishment, additionally, the word justice has a connotation of reasonableness. I don’t think there is any reasonableness in killing another person in order to serve justice. And then, there is also a risk of killing an innocent person who may have been wrongly implicated. William J. Brennan wrote that, “Perhaps the bleakest fact of all is that the death penalty is imposed not only in a freakish and discriminatory manner, but also in some cases upon the defendants who are actually innocent.”

Certainly Zambia needs to remove death penalty from its law books, because killing is not only murder, but also a complete abolishment of convicts’ rights. Albert Camus once wrote that, “Capital punishment is the most premeditated of murders.” And Pope Francis wrote that, “…Every life is sacred, every human person is endowed with an inalienable dignity and society can only benefit from the rehabilitation of those convicted of crimes…. A just and necessary punishment must never exclude the dimension of hope and the goal of rehabilitation.”

In order to abolish capital punishment in Zambia, the starting point would be to accede to the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR, remove the Constitutional derogation on the right to life as provided for in Article 12(1) [through a referendum], remove death penalty by repealing sections; 24(a) [Death sentence], 25 [Death by hanging], 43 [Death as penalty for treason], 201(1) (a) [Death as penalty for murder] and 294(2) [Death as penalty for aggravated robbery] of the Penal Code Act, Cap 87.

Further, the international community should consider electing or designation the right to life as peremptory norm, which is also known as a Jus Cogens. [The Oxford University Press (2009) defines the jus cogens as a rule or a principle in international law that is so fundamental that it binds all states and does not allow exceptions. Such rules (sometimes called peremptory norms) will only amount to jus cogens rules if they are recognised as such by the international community as a whole.] This will compel every nation to completely abolish the death penalty.

It must be noted that capital punishment has been retained by a number of countries because of derogation that is attached to the right to life. I advocate that, in the quest to dispense justice, we must use more of reason than emotions.

Kindly permit me to end with a quote from Pope Francis who wrote that, “No one ought to be deprived not only of life, but also of a chance for a moral and existential redemption that can in turn benefit the community.” For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

