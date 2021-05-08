Wina explains delay in relaunching Zambia Airways

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the government has left the decision on the long awaited re-launch of Zambia Airways to the airline’s board and stakeholders.

During the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament yesterday, Vice-President Wina also conveniently expressed ignorance on a video of Western Province permanent secretary Danny Bukali openly campaigning for the PF and President Edgar Lungu.

Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi asked the Vice-President to confirm reports in the media that re-launch of Zambia Airways had been put on hold.

He noted that the re-launch of Zambia Airways was followed by huge investments such as Lusaka and Ndola international airports.

He said there were media reports that the re-launch had been put on hold due to losses the aviation industry had recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Vice-President Wina said the re-launch of Zambia Airways was deferred due to the global impact of the COVID-19.

She said the decision was taken from an “abundance of caution” by the board of directors and shareholders of Zambia Airways to protect the airline from losses and ensure it commences operations in the post-COVID-19 world on a clean slate.

“As the world COVID-19 vaccination drive bears fruit with the reopening of the global economy and the return of travel tourism, the board of directors of Zambia Airways is expected to meet soon to decide on the date for the launch of the airline,” she said.

Vice-President Wina said once the date is determined and the environment was right, the public would be informed accordingly.

She said the government would leave the decision on the re-launch of Zambia Airways to its board and stakeholders.

“This is part of the deliberate postures we have taken as government to ensure the long term sustainability of the airline and avoid political mistakes of the past that undermined Zambia Airways and led to the collapse of regional airlines,” Vice-President Wina said. “The plan is to grow the airline organically driven purely by the business case. Government wishes to ensure that public confidence in the airline is guaranteed from inception.”

Leader of opposition in the House, Jack Mwiimbu, noted that yesterday’s segment was the last Vice-President’s Question time and urged her to be very candid in her response.

“Your Honour the Vice-President, whenever we have elections in this country, opposition political parties have complained and in certain instances have taken matters to court pertaining to the conduct of Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation,” he said.

He said ZNBC during elections operate as if they were a wing of the ruling PF.

“I would like to find out from you, your Honour, what measures you are going to put in place to ensure that ZNBC plays its role of being impartial and in accordance with the Constitution of Zambia to cover all players in the general election,” asked Mwiimbu.

Vice-President Wina said ZNBC was a public broadcaster and its role was to inform the general public.

She said during elections, ZNBC covers all political players.

“Where it may be perceived that it is covering the ruling party more is when the President of the State is involved. The President, even during elections, is still the President of the Republic and wherever he goes, it’s mandatory that the public media cover his visits and activities. So that may seem as though ZNBC is concentrating on one person,” she said.

Vice-President Wina said the Head of State belongs to a political party, and ZNBC would follow wherever he goes to cover him.

She said even at a political rally, the President might articulate government policies not known to the general public.

“As far as I know, ZNBC has tried its best to give coverage to all the political players in the country,” Vice-President Wina said.

And Luiwa UPND member of parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane said permanent secretaries were civil servants and should not participate in active politics.

He noted that those who have done so had been disciplined and in some cases even fired.

“There is a video that has gone viral now in which the permanent secretary for Western Province is openly campaigning for your party, the PF and also President Lungu for the forthcoming 2021 elections. I want to find out what measures of discipline you are going to take against the permanent secretary for Western Province for openly violating the rule against which civil servants are prohibited from participating in active partisan politics,” said Dr Musokotwane.

In response, Vice-President Wina said it was cardinal that when members of parliament make allegations, those allegations should be supported by facts, which should be submitted to the House.

“As far as we are aware, Mr Speaker, we are not privy to the video caption which may be just social media propaganda and as such I cannot really make an educated observation or opinion on the matter that the honourable member of Luiwa has brought to the House,” she said.

And responding to Chilanga PF member of parliament Maria Langa who asked when the Minister of Agriculture would announce the maize floor price, Vice-President Wina said the government has already started conversations with stakeholders over the price at which the Food Reserve Agency would buy maize from small-scale farmers.

She said once consultations are concluded, FRA would announce the maize purchase price.

“It is not a floor price but the price at which FRA will buy the maize,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina said the current Parliament had performed extremely well.

She was responding to Chimwemwe member of parliament who solicited for her comment on the performance of 12th National Assembly session which ends next week.

Vice-President Wina said in some cases the performance of members of parliament had been quite exceptional.

“There have been some disappointments here and there, especially when progressive bills are brought before the House and they are not debated adequately and they are opposed at every stage. It’s been disappointing but on the whole, Mr Speaker, this Parliament has done well. The presiding officers in particular have taken centre stage to be impartial, transparent and conducted business in a manner that is exemplary,” she said.

Vice-President Wina hoped in future political parties in the House would sometimes reach consensus on important issues that matter to Zambians and not draw partisan lines to the disadvantage of the people.

“Mr Speaker, we look forward to the next Parliament that will be more progressive and not be captive to the view of some of their leaders, so that Parliament makes laws that make a difference in the lives of Zambians,” she said.

Vice-President Wina congratulated members of parliament who contributed a lot and represented their people in the House.

She said those that had been in the House for a very long time should use their knowledge and expertise to advise, guide and support new members of parliament.