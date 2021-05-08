ZESCO IN TITLE PUSH

RUNAWAY league leaders Zesco United travel to Lusaka to face stubborn Nkwazi in the MTN/FAZ super league week 29 fixture live on SuperSport television at Sunset stadium.

Zesco are in a bullish form going into this fixture and coming on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run in the league.

They are looking for three more wins including this game to be crowned champions for the ninth time.

The police outfit, Nkwazi, however could derail Zesco’s progress as they have proved many times in the league with their giant-killing instincts coming to the fore when it matters the most.

Nkwazi managed to come from behind twice to draw against Nkana on Wednesday in a game the former needed the three points to keep their survival hopes alive and would have been buoyed by that result going into the Zesco fixture this afternoon.

The game will be an early kick-off to be followed by once-upon-a-time pace-setters Zanaco versus Kabwe Warriors in what promises to be an electric encounter.

Going by Zesco’s lead at the top, Zanaco have been left to fight for second position with Forest Rangers who are also in action against relegation-bound Kitwe United who are putting up a vicious last fight against big teams.

Inconsistent Red Arrows host Buildcon at Nkoloma stadium in the last of today’s fixtures with the rest of the games taking place tomorrow.