Arbitrary arrests under Edgar’s government

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the right to be free from arbitrary arrest, detention or exile. Article 9(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Zambia is a signatory states that, “Everyone has the right to liberty and security of person. No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention. No one shall be deprived of his liberty except on such grounds and in accordance with such procedure as are established by law.”
And the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines arbitrary as: “depending on individual discretion (as of a judge) and not fixed by law; autocratic, despotic; based on or determined by individual preference or convenience rather than by necessity
or the intrinsic nature of something; existing or coming about seemingly at random or by chance or as a capricious and unreasonable act of will.”
Ever since Edgar Lungu became President of our Republic, he has gone flat out to abuse our police service for his personal and political gain. Equally, his home affairs minister, Stephen Kampyongo, has abused the police by setting them against his perceived enemies. This is a government which, in this modern democracy, refuses to recognise people’s rights by subjecting them to arbitrary arrests. Such arrests have become a very good political weapon for Edgar and his minions.
We all remember how in April 2017 they arrested UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and slapped him with a stupid charge of treason over what could have been a traffic offence. We call it stupid because it could not have stood in any competent and independent court of law. And the only crime Hakainde committed at the time was his refusal to recognise Edgar’s electoral victory in the previous year’s general election. We all know how this regime has treated treated Fred M’membe – even going to an extent of illegally occupying his house in Mwika Royal Village.
When a regime consists of insecure characters, they resort to arbitrary arrests and detentions. This is because they have no capacity to understand and debate issues intellectually and convince the masses. They make sure that they run to State power for abuse against those with opposing views. The people that should benefit from State power are turned into victims of their own power.
We agree with her royal highness, queen, Veronica Mukuni when she advises Edgar’s government to tone down on such actions. Some two weeks ago, Veronica was on the receiving end of Edgar’s brutality when she was picked up from class at a tertiary institution in Livingstone, driven to Lusaka in the cold of the night and detained at Woodlands Police Station. There was no reason given to her until almost 48 hours when she was charged with abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.
And Veronica says: “I hold no grudge against anyone, and the police officers would attest to that. What surrounds me is love. Love is still there in Zambians. Zambians are a peace-loving people; they are full of love. But I think the government should be cautious and tone down on arbitrary arrests. They should know that if somebody is not strong, they would have rage and what comes out of rage is a crime and that is not what we want of our Zambians.”
Veronica is right. When people are oppressed for too long, they begin to develop a defensive mechanism. While the oppressor thinks that he/she has won, rage builds up in the oppressed. Eventually they react with full force in the quest to free themselves. This is not a healthy situation because it breeds hatred and tension in the nation. Before we know it, the nation would have erupted! Is this what Edgar and his morons want for our country?
By the way, the same arbitrary arrests and detentions Edgar is executing on others will definitely fall on him very soon. And we equally advise that it’s time his government toned down on arbitrary arrests and detentions.
There’s a limit to which you can subjugate a people. And why should this leadership, regime, proudly make a big group of the citizenry hate them and their party with a deep loathing?
