ConCourt ruling on Lungu’s eligibility a lesson – Maviya

MANDEVU Constituency PF aspiring candidate Amon Maviya has urged people challenging the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to be serious.

In an interview, Maviya asked the opposition to stop propagating tension in the country through what he termed their senseless interference with the democratic process.

“The ruling by the ConCourt on the eligibility of President Lungu to stand as presidential candidate should be taken as a serious lesson by the opposition and all their sympathisers,” he said. “The opposition in Zambia should stop to propagate tension in the country through their senseless interference with the democratic process of the country in this election year.”

He said Zambians wanted nothing but peaceful elections.

Maviya commended the people who challenged the President’s eligibility in the Constitutional Court.

“It remains an indisputable wish for all well-meaning Zambians to have a peaceful election year, and this must not be disturbed by those in opposition who have seen defeat in the coming election,” said Maviya. “I commend the ConCourt for safeguarding the constitutional provisions and protecting the democratic rights of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Bampi Kapalasa and his pay masters should now concentrate on planning for their pending loss as opposed to wasting the court’s time.”