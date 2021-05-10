Mopani miners protest ‘endless’ Stanbic loan deductions

THE Mineworkers Union of Zambia has given Stanbic bank a 14-day ultimatum to resolve the longstanding loan disputes.

The union has further threatened to instruct mining houses and miners who are account holders at the bank to close their accounts.

Miners from Mopani Copper Mines on Friday staged a protest at Katilungu House, arguing that Stanbic Bank had continued deducting from them loans they obtained in 2014.

According to the miners, the loan scheme entered with the bank was to run for five years from 2014 to 2019, but that Stanbic had continued to deduct each time there was a depreciation of the local currency.

“Each time the interest rates increase, they will extend the loan deductions. These loans have enslaved us. They don’t end, we want an

end to this madness,” said one protesting miner.

The miners carried banners, pleading with President Edgar Lungu to intervene in the matter and that of their Mopani terminal benefits now that the mine has changed hands.

“We, the Mopani employees are grateful to you, Your Excellency, that the mine did not close. And we are happy that the mine is in our hands. You have prevented job losses. Mr President, we want to bring to your attention the Stanbic issue. These loans have no end,” said a representative Arthur Samakayi to the cheering crowd. “We got loans in 2014 and we could have finished paying in 2019 but the bank has extended the period of paying back for another five years. We want to be free from these loans. We want your intervention, Sir. We believe you are a listening President who will also help us with our benefits. We have seen how you have helped our colleagues in the entertainment industry, even us miners we have suffered, we need your help.”

MUZ president Joseph Chewe, in his speech, said Stanbic loans needed urgent attention and gave the bank 14 days in which to respond to the miners’ concerns.

“We have heard your cries on Stanbic and benefits. We have been fighting the issue of benefits. But first I want to say that the mine is safely in our hands, let’s safe guard it,” Chewe said. “On the issue of the loans, ba Stanbic we are giving you 14 days. You agreed five years, but its eight years. After 14 days, if nothing is done, we will instruct miners and mining companies who have accounts at your bank to close those accounts.”

He also said the government had heard the miners’ cries for terminal benefits and would resolve it the same way they did with Konkola Copper Mines recently.

National Union of Mine Allied Workers president James Chansa echoed the sentiments, saying miners wanted to live decent lives and lobbied the government to help settle the terminal benefits issue in the same breath.

However, the meeting was characterised by political overtones where PF praise-singing was on display.