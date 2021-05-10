What we are experiencing is judicial anarchy, says Changala

BREBNER Changala says the country is experiencing judicial anarchy going by the behaviour of the Constitutional Court in critical matters.

He wonders, “If President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand for a third term, what constitutionality is there for him to overstep the 10-year period limit? What will give him the authority to go for 12 years in power which the framers of the Constitution were trying to avoid?”

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court threw out the matter in which Katuba UPND member of parliament Bampi Kapalasa and Lusaka resident Joseph Busenga were questioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand for a third term of office.

This was after Busenga rage-quitted on arguing the case owing to the court’s refusal to give him time to engage lawyers because constitutional matters were technical in nature.

Kapalasa and Busenga were seeking an interpretation of Articles 106(1)(3) and (6)(a) and (b) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016 on whether President Lungu can run for a third term in this year’s elections.

Busenga also wanted an interpretation of Article 70(2)(f) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016 on whether or not a person who is serving a suspended sentence is disqualified from being elected as member of parliament.

But the court ruled that the matter was determined in the Danny Pule case of 2018.

But Changala said the court has never served real justice on people ever since it was constituted.

“The current Constitutional Court could have been created by the people of Zambia but the judges were appointed by President Edgar Lungu. That does not mean they must be serving the interests of the appointing authority. They must serve the interest of the people of Zambia as per Constitution and law established,” he said. “What we are experiencing is judicial, anarchy. Those two gentlemen will suffer consequences, knowing the Zambian courts, they will even slap them with costs and the status goes on. That is unfair, for, everybody has a right to be represented by counsel.”

He said the court had mistreated the two litigants by denying them time to engage a lawyer.

Changala added that in fact, “the Constitutional Court created this crisis”.

“The litigants in this one matter were totally mistreated in that the judiciary, working with the Attorney General’s chambers, did disadvantage the litigants who were not represented by a counsel. This is a technical matter in which the Constitutional Court itself created a crisis in the first instance when they delivered the 2018 judgment,” Changala noted. “We are having this crisis in which the court could not interpret as what is the meaning of having held office twice. And yet they want the people of Zambia to interpret and understand a legal term, and yet ‘having held office twice’ is a simple sentence in English; and yet being complicated by the judiciary and marrying it with the word ‘term’. And when you go to a dictionary, these have different meanings. ‘Held office twice’ has got a total different meaning with a ‘term’.”

And Changala warned that the next conflict in the country could be created by the courts.

“My take as a citizen is to put it on record that the next generation of conflict in this country will come from the bench, the judiciary. In that they are not sensitive to what society expects out of them in terms of justice. It’s justice that unites a nation, injustice destroys a nation and brings in unmitigated conflict,” he said. “And the judiciary seems to be at the centre of this chaos. We have seen a situation where matters that involve the State and have a bearing interest on PF how they are dealt speedily and expressly. And when that is done the outcome is always in favour of either the government or the ruling party.”

Changala wondered why the Constitutional Court has never ruled in favour of the public on matters where PF has an interest.

“It cannot be true that since the creation of the Constitutional Court the opposition and civil society and private citizens cannot get a favourable judgment from the Constitutional Court; this cannot just be a coincidence,” Changala said. “This is a designed platform for perpetuating the stay of PF in power. I wouldn’t be surprised [if] even in 2026 this same court rules that Edgar Lungu does qualify to stand for a fourth term. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Changala nevertheless assured people of order when time comes.

He said in its current form, the Constitutional Court is a danger to democracy.

“But there’s time for everything. My appeal to the people of Zambia and many aggrieved citizens is to think twice before they walk towards the Constitutional Court. It is a danger to our constitutional democracy and also it is so much desirable that we revisit as to who is on that bench. Are they neutral to reread the law? Was the Constitutional Court created to perpetuate the stay in power for PF?” said Changala. “The same court must explain to the people of Zambia; they must not leave matters hanging. If President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand for a third term, what constitutionality is there for him to overstep the 10-year period limit? What will give him the authority to go for 12 years in power which the framers of the Constitution were trying to avoid? They must explain, they must not call it otiose. They must explain as to why one Edgar Chagwa Lungu must serve close to 12 years. And what constitutional legislation are they reading?”