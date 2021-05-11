ECZ adds more people to Voter’s Register

SOME 21,106 more people have been added to this year’s electoral register, bringing the total number to 7, 023, 499 from the provisional 7, 002, 393.

This is according to Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Patrick Nshindano, who briefed journalists at the Commission offices in Lusaka yesterday.

Nshindano said the first provisional register that was consolidated and communicated to the public stood at 7, 020, 479

He said following the first de-duplication exercise, the provisional register stood at 7, 002, 393 and that the difference was accounted for as duplicate records, which was 18, 086.

“Currently, the final total, after consolidation, de-duplication, transfers, appeals and objections, we are at 7, 023, 499. This shows the difference between the provisional and the final register of 21, 106, which accounts for 0.3 per cent of the final register,” Nshindano said.

According to a schedule of provincial breakdown made available to the media yesterday, 21, 106 registered voters is the aggregate positive variance.

Sunday, May 9, was set as the date for certification of the register of voters.

Nshindano announced that after inspection, de-duplication and final consolidation, the certified 2021 register of voters stands at 7, 023, 499.

“This is now the certified number [and] we do not expect this number to change. I have signed off the register; we did certify it yesterday (on Sunday), as per the schedule. This number is the number of registered voters that will participate in the 2021 general elections,” he said.

“This register will be made public after this exercise. As a Commission, we’ve already commenced the printing of the registers and all those that would want copies of the registers, it will be available at only K50 per polling station.”

Nshindano, however, noted that all presidential candidates would be issued with a free copy of the register for all the polling stations.

“This only applies to presidential candidates. All other candidates will be required to purchase the register for their respective constituencies or their respective ward, as it may,” Nshindano noted.

Nshindano further said out of the total 7, 023, 499 registered voters, 3, 751, 040 were female representing 54.4 per cent while 3,272, 459 were male, representing 46.6 per cent.

Nshindano said at constituency level, Kanyama of Lusaka district has the highest number of registered voters at 177, 475 while Lufubu Constituency of Ngabwe district, Central Province, has the lowest number of registered voters at 11, 411.

Meanwhile, the ECZ begins pre-processing of presidential supporters tomorrow.

Harry Kalaba (Democratic Party), PF’s Edgar Lungu, Charles Chanda (United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia), Enock Tonga (Third Liberation Movement) and Trevor Mwamba (UNIP) would have their supporters pre-processed tomorrow in 10 provincial centres.

This Thursday, May 13, supporters for Chishala Kateka (New Heritage Party), Kasonde Mwenda (Economic Freedom Fighters), Stephen Nyirenda (National Restoration Party), Lazarus Chisela (Zambians United for Sustainable Development) and Nason Msoni (All People’s Congress) would be pre-processed in 10 provincial centres.

On Friday, May 14, supporters of UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema, Fred M’membe (Socialist Party), Sean Tembo (Patriots for Economic Progress), Highvie Hamududu (Party of National Unity and Progress) and Peter Chanda (New Congress Party) be at the 10 provincial centres for pre-processing.

Nevers Mumba (MMD), Richard Silumbe (Leadership Movement), Masuwa Kalabi (independent) and Andyford Banda (People’s Alliance for Change) will have their supporters pre-processed in all provincial centres on Saturday, May 15.

According to the timetable for processing of presidential supporters, the tasks will be done from 08:00 hours to 17:30 hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The same will be done between 08:00 hours and 15:30 hours on Saturday.

One hour and 30 minutes would be dedicated for processing supporters of each presidential candidate.