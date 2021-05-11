Free and fair elections must be competitive, says Muleya

THE Human Rights Commission says without the promotion and protection of the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, it is difficult to have free and fair election campaigns.

Chief information, education and training Mweelwa Muleya said the HRC would work closely with the Zambia Police Service, political parties, the media and also liaise with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to proactively identify potential situations of conflict and prevent them from escalating to political and electoral violence.

Muleya said during a stakeholder orientation and consultative meeting on enhancing transparency and accountability in the electoral processes in Africa project organised by Panos Institute Southern Africa, that an Early Warning System was being set up aimed at contributing to a peaceful and fair political and electoral atmosphere before, during and after the August 12, elections.

He said free and fair elections require that, among other factors, political parties and candidates were accorded an opportunity on an equal basis with others to canvass for votes, sell their manifestos and their candidates.

Muleya said the political right to disseminate information to potential voters either through public meetings/rallies or any form of media must be respected for an election to be deemed credible, free and fair.

“Free and fair elections must be competitive. Without free and fair campaigns, an election outcome is less likely to deliver the free will of the people. Without promotion and protection of the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, it is difficult to have free and fair election campaigns,” Muleya noted.

He said laws stifling freedom of expression and assembly in Zambia include the penal code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia -1930, Section 67-publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public [McDonald Chipenzi Vs. The People], Section 53 prohibited publication or series of publications published within or without Zambia…Section 57 seditious Acts.

Muleya said others include state security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia-1969, Section 4 – communication of certain information and Section 5 – communication of classified information.

He noted that the public order Act, Chapter 113 of the Laws of Zambia – 1955 was last amended in 2006 and that it had continued being implemented in a selective or discriminatory manner.

Muleya said successive governments have used it to suppress civil and political activities of critical voices.

He said the police had complained of political and administrative victimisation for professionally implementing the POA.

Muleya said the Judiciary had repeatedly guided that suppression of peaceful assemblies was in violation of Article 21 and 20 of the Constitution of Zambia.

He said the Zambia Police had continued arresting, mainly government critics, but cases have either not been successful in the courts of law or prosecuted at all.

“Thus, the general impression is the police are abusing their powers in the manner they are implementing the POA. The current POA criminalises the right to freedom of assembly. There is no mention of human rights and freedoms in the Act, yet the Act is supposed to be regulating the enjoyment of the right to freedom of assembly as enshrined under the Constitution. The public order bill, No. 12 of 2019 was a human rights oriented one. Regrettably, an opportunity to enact it into law has been lost,” he said.

Muleya said some of the fundamental rights that should be protected against violation during the election include the right to life, the right to personal liberty, and protection against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC (Uganda), Panos (Zambia), Gambia Press Union (Gambia) are implementing a project titled Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Electoral Processes in Africa on the basis of The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Guidelines on Access to Information and Elections in Africa.

The objectives of the project include to promote citizens access to information in electoral processes in Uganda, Zambia and The Gambia, increase citizens’ participation in electoral processes and enhance disclosure and responsiveness of election management bodies and political parties of the three countries.