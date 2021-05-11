Govt, IMF bargain on possible financial rescue package for Zambia

THE Ministry of Finance has bargained with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets and policy objectives during the continued discussions on a probable rescue from financial trouble, aimed at restoring public finance and debt sustainability.

Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu and IMF deputy director David Robinson, during the April-May second virtual mission on a potential IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) discussions, reached a settlement to secure Zambia’s development objectives, and ensuring social protection for the most vulnerable.

In a statement issued by the secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba, Zambia and the IMF agreed that the reconciliation obtained on macroeconomic parameters and fiscal targets would allow the authorities to progress in debt restructuring in line with the common framework and commercial creditors.

He said according to the concession, debt sustainability would be restored with the help of G20 and Paris Club members.

Dr Ng’andu acknowledged the IMF for the productive engagement on the policy package implementation to ensure Zambia’s return to growth and debt sustainability.

“The reform path is clear. We are committed to securing an IMF programme which would support Zambia’s structural reform efforts to strengthen our response to the shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure a solid foundation for a prompt and inclusive economic recovery,” said Dr Ngandu. “The Zambian authorities express their gratitude to the IMF for the constructive, fruitful and forthright engagement.”