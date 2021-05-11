Guarantee integrity of elections, legitimacy of results – UNDP

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says electoral processes may aggravate existing disputes in the absence of clear justice mechanisms.

Justice Mambilima stressed that a negative image of the electoral system has an undesirable effect of jeopardising its credibility and cause electorates to question their participation in the electoral process or reject its final results.

She said it was important for members of institutions of governance to draw lessons from previous elections and avoid pitfalls of the past.

Speaking when she opened a seminar on electoral justice and preparations for the 2021 general elections under the theme: “Enhancing the

administration of electoral justice”, the Chief Justice said the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016 was strong enough to carter for the conducting of presidential and general elections and other incidental activities.

“The electoral process demands that all those that dispute election nominations or the outcome of elections seek redress with the courts. For us as the Judiciary, the election period is a busy one; all other Court business literally has to make way for petitions at various levels and stages of the electoral process,” justice Mambilima said.

She noted that ‘election frenzy’ was intensified by the period in which to determine petitions.

“Petitions can be filed at the point of nomination under Article 52 (4) of the Constitution. Petitions against nomination must be heard and

determined within 21 days of lodgment. Under Article 53(2), one can contest the declaration of an unopposed candidate as duly elected. Within 14 days for presidential petitions, 90 days for parliamentary elections and 30 days for local government elections.”

She applauded judges that participated in the 2016 election petition marathon for adhering to the stipulated time in determining all the parliamentary election petitions.

Justice Mambilima said that judges have a duty to protect political rights of citizens and ensure election disputes are resolved in the quickest possible time.

“The enhancement of the administration of electoral justice is cardinal. The system will only be respected if it is seen to act efficiently, displaying independence and impartiality to promote justice, transparency, accessibility, inclusiveness and equality,” said justice Mambilima. “Any activities that may exhibit perceptions that the system is flawed must be avoided.”

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Lionel Laurens said a challenge to an election or a petition for any election should not be considered as a reflection of the weakness of a political system or a symptom of deficient or manipulated electoral procedures, but as a test of the strength, vitality and openness of the system and its procedures.

He said while access to and understanding of the electoral dispute resolution system might result in a larger number of challenges, such might also help to ensure electoral conflict is dealt with and resolved by institutional means, and contribute to stability, peace and reduce on potential conflicts.

“We are aware that elections are an integral part of democratic practice: while you can have elections without democracy, you cannot have democracy without elections. In a democracy, therefore, elections provide citizens with the voice, accountability, participation and choice of leadership and policy,” Laurens said. “As elections are always competitive and more often than not conflictual, there is always a need to ensure that a robust and credible mechanism exists to manage and resolve any conflict that may arise before, during and after elections.”

He said the judiciary should play a critical role of guaranteeing the integrity of elections and the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

Laurens said the citizenry must have confidence that their grievances (electoral petitions) when brought before the courts would be handled in an independent, professional and also timely and cost-effective manner.

“As UNDP, we are proud to be associated with this event and to support it through the Democratic Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) Project, which is a three-year USD12 million funded through a multi-donor basket fund from 2020 to 2022. Its main goals are to promote electoral transparency, inclusion, accountability, integrity and peace; also strengthen the capacity and credibility of key institutions with an electoral mandate,” said Laurens. “We intend to support training of judicial officers in electoral dispute resolution and the beneficiaries of this training will range from the magistrates, prosecutors to judges of the highest court in the land.”

And Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu said the Commission had noticed a worrisome trend of litigants commencing unwarranted legal actions against it.

He said the electoral body incurs unnecessary costs which only drain the inadequate public resources.

“The 2016 general elections were held under the newly enacted electoral process Act of 2016 which gave rise to some challenges as the new Act brought with it new legal principles,” said justice Chulu. “The constitution had introduced the Constitutional Court and the new court hardly had time to settle before is started handling electoral related matters. Among the obvious challenges posed were the timeframes, especially for the presidential petition. We (ECZ) wish to place our indebtedness for the judgments passed by the Constitutional Court that had clarified a number of grey areas in the electoral process.”