Lungu, 3 other Heads of State commission Kazungula bridge

By Edwin [Mbulo in Kazungula]

LEADERS of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday commissioned the Kazungula Bridge.

The extradosed bridge constructed by a South Korean company, Daewooo Engineering, gobbled well over US $220 million.

The bridge ground breaking ceremony was held in Kasane on December 9, 2014 attended by then Republican vice-president Guy Scott and his then Botswana counterpart Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe.

At that time, Dr Scott said the bridge would reverse the negative trends such as reduction in transit time from 32 hours to two hours.

He said the bridge construction project had been on the drawing board for over 10 years.

“The direct benefits of this project include but are not limited to creation of jobs during and after construction phase, facilitation and easy movement of products within the (SADC) region including agricultural and mining equipment, increased opportunities for intra and regional trade activities,” said Dr Scott.

DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, who was the chief guest, arrived in Livingstone on Sunday.

Yesterday Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusu touched down at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport at 09:20 hours followed by President Edgar Lungu who arrived at 09:32 hours and was later joined by President Tshisekedi at 10:16.

The three Heads of States flew to Kasane in Botswana to join that country’s President Mokkgweetsi Masisi and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangangwa for the commissioning of the One Border Post.

The Heads of State by press time were in Kasane for the One Border Post and were scheduled to later move to the Zambian side for the commissioning of the One Border Post on the Zambian side before the commissioning of the bridge which also has a rail line.

Namibia was represented by Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba.

The construction of the 923-metre bridge saw the employing of over 440 people of whom 90 were expatriates financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the African Development Bank (AfDB) loans and some contributions from both the Zambian and Botswana governments.

The bridge was initially scheduled to have been completed in December 2018.