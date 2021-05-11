NG’ONGA IN RIGHT HANDS – BESTON

NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi took a veiled jab at Power Dynamos when he declared that Alex Ng’onga ‘is in the right hands now’ after the striker tormented his former employers with a ferocious volley in Nkana’s 2-0 win on Sunday.

Desperately needing to win in their quest for relegation survival, Chambeshi mustered a first half tactical masterpiece that restricted the hosts to long range shooting, with goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga saving twice in quick succession in what was Power’s major threat in the Nkana goal area.

An intelligently waited pass from diminutive midfielder Harrison Chisala to Diamond Chikwekwe resulted in Nkana’s first goal on 30 minutes.

Chikwekwe, though, was guilty of missing several scoring opportunities when Nkana was in ascendancy in the first half.

But Power came back stronger on resumption, playing in Nkana’s half as the visitors defended deep, relying on Ng’onga’s bullish runs at defenders and Chikwekwe’s speed for counter attacks.

However, with all their dominance, Power strikers were wasteful with the chances they created, while Malunga was outstanding in thwarting goal-bound efforts.

But Ng’onga had the last laugh 18 days after he was ‘forced’ out to join Nkana when he volleyed Ackim Mumba’s cross in the 90th minute, winning praises from Chambeshi.

“Alex is a fighter; he is a chap who can win you games alone. The good thing is, he is now in the right hands. He is with me now and we’ll see how we can work together,” said Chambeshi.

He described the win as a turnaround for his team which has struggled for results and is still in danger of relegation, though there are still nine games left before the season closes.

Power coach Perry Mutapa poured cold water on Ng’onga’s performance who many believe was the reason the striker left the club in frustration.

Mutapa said people should not support mediocrity.

“This one goal, the team and the technical bench should be under pressure that the player you sent away has scored one goal? No, he’s a striker, he is supposed to score 15 goals. I think we should not support mediocrity,’’ said Mutapa. ‘’He scores one goal, he is the hero of the town, he is the hero of Zambia! So, I don’t know, as a striker…”

Mutapa added that he believed his team had more chances which they did not utilise while Nkana utilized theirs and won the match.

He said his side would continue to push for a top-four finish to the end.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lusaka Dynamos lost 2-0 to Green Eagles in Choma, NAPSA Stars won 2-1 away at Prison Leopards; Indeni won 3-2 at home to Young Green Eagles, while Lumwana Radiants were thumped 4-0 by visiting Green Buffaloes.