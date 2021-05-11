No wamuyayaya, third term in Socialist Party – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says no one in the party is irreplaceable.

Dr M’membe said in the Socialist Party there cannot be issues of a third term because nobody was irreplaceable.

“My responsibilities could be passed on to another person without any problems, not today, not tomorrow. A revolution, or a revolutionary process, cannot be based on one leader alone or on personality cult. One cannot conceive of a wamuyayaya (eternal leader) leading a socialist party or society, or any modern organisation or society, where people do things out of blind devotion for the leader or because the leader asks them to,” said Dr M’membe. “A revolutionary party operates on principles; it is based on principles. And the ideas we are advancing and defending are, and have long been, the ideas of the people.”