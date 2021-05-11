PF manifesto an empty paper pregnant with sweet nothings, says Harrington

NEWLY appointed People’s Alliance for Change vice-president William Harrington says the PF manifesto is an empty paper pregnant with sweet nothings.

Accepting his appointment at the launch of the PAC manifesto, Harrington said he was compelled to accept PAC post owing to its impressive manifesto, which was environmental-friendly and practical.

He said followed by the UPND manifesto, the PAC document impressed him the most in comparison to the PF declaration which guaranteed provision of clean and safe water for citizens but does the opposite in practice.

“I have in recent times had an opportunity to peruse and study the manifestos of various political parties to find out which one is the most environmental friendly as the basis for my support,” Harrington said.

He said the degazetion of the ecologically strategic forest reserves, which are water sources and headwaters, such as the Lusaka East Forest 27, was a serious case of the PF sweet sounding promises gone wrong.

Harrington said whereas the PF guarantees provisions of clean and safe drinking water for citizens, the degazetion of Forest 27 for massive housing development for senior government officials in the executive, legislature and judiciary as well as politically exposed persons had turned the area into a health hazard which would pollute some important rivers on which thousands of people depend for their livelihood.

“So I reveal that the PAC manifesto on environment has inspired and encouraged me to accept this appointment as vice-president of the party. Emphasis on poverty reduction, employment creation for the youth, zero tolerance on corruption are amongst other reasons,” he said.

He said while some politicians say the youths were the future leaders, the youth are leaders of today.

Harrington said youths must assume leadership in government now and not tomorrow.

He said he had merely volunteered to offer his expertise and experience to the new and dynamic youth party which had scored a number of successes in recent by-elections.

“To the youths of Zambia, I say this coming August elections provides a rare opportunity to determine your future and that of future generations or prosperity. Ask yourselves some crucial questions: do you want to continue in poverty and unemployment? Do you want access

to land, do you want availability of drugs in hospitals and desks in schools? Do you want good road infrastructure in rural areas to be able to move farming inputs from urban areas? Do you want better sanitation conditions in urban townships such as Mandevu, Misisi, and Chawama?” Harrington asked.

He challenged the youths to act if they wanted to see an end to political violence which had seen the disrespect of the rule of law.

Harrington said the ball was in the court of the youths and “working together a better Zambia void of Wamuyayaya (eternal) mentality would be a thing of the past”.