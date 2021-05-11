Preparations for Nkana junior tennis tourney gain momentum

PREPARATIONS for the hosting of the two-day international junior tennis tournament at Nkana Tennis Club have gathered pace.

Nkana Tennis Club will this weekend host the TP Mazembe tennis club from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This is an event for teams in the junior age-group categories starting from the Under-14 up to the Under-18s.

Renovation of two of the tennis courses has been completed while the other two will be completed by Thursday, according to club chairman Francis Chipungu.

“We have actually employed two casual workers to beef up our workforce towards these works. We are on course, everything is on course; two courses have been done already,” he said. “We are working on the other two and they should be done by Wednesday or Thursday. We want it to be a memorable event.”

Chipungu disclosed that the club was in discussions with some companies to be part of the event.

“We want people to come and witness a spectacle, talent by the young ones. People will enjoy when they come on Saturday,” said Chipungu.

Nkana Tennis Club is one of the few remaining functional clubs on the Copperbelt after many so-called minor sports’ facilities collapsed post-privatisation of the mines.