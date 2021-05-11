There’s growing concern about emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases – Mumba

UNIVERSITY of Zambia vice-chancellor Luke Mumba says there has been a growing global concern about the emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases which are ravaging various parts of the world.

Professor Mumba noted that the diseases, such as Ebola, SARS and now the Coronavirus (COVID-19), are disrupting normal operations of governments, society, business, industry, and health facilities.

During the launch of the World Bank-funded rehabilitation works of the ACEIDHA building, Prof Mumba in a speech read on his behalf by the deputy vice-chancellor, Dr Tamala Kambikambi, said it had been a strategic objective of the university to develop human capacity and skills in infectious diseases through training and research.

He said since the introduction of the School of Veterinary Medicine in 1983, UNZA has been producing high calibre graduates that have played a significant role in national efforts to prevent,

manage and mitigate infectious diseases in the country and neighbouring regions.

“With this development, there is a clarion call at the international level, to develop and put in place

measures focused on prevention, management and mitigation of infectious diseases. And through

ACEIDHA, UNZA is set to take the lead in producing quality human resources needed to manage any infectious disease outbreak,” said Prof Mumba.

And Ministry of Higher Education permanent secretary Kayula Siame pledged the government’s support the Africa Centre of Excellence for Infectious Diseases of Humans and Animals (ACEIDHA) by ensuring it has adequate resources to prevent, detect and respond to diseases of public health importance.

Siame, said the government was happy to see a significant step taken by the University of Zambia towards strengthening the capacity to manage infectious diseases and respond to outbreaks in Zambia and across the region.

She said the ministry was proud of the milestone achievement attained by UNZA and that President Edgar Lungu was fully committed to strengthening the education sector.

“This launch is indeed a historic moment. The project, we celebrate today, is an unprecedented endeavour. This project commenced in 2018, as part of the commitment of the Republic of Zambia to providing the necessary capacity development for infectious disease management, through training and research. Currently, this is being achieved through ACEIDHA,” said Siame.

This is according to a statement issued by Damaseke Chibale, the acting head – communication and marketing.