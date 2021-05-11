There’s no sign the country will get out of its high debt – Pikiti

THE Socialist Party says there is no sign that the country will get out of its high debt.

Party candidate for Malole Constituency in Northern Province Margaret Kangwa Pikiti observes further that the debt has brought unimaginable poverty levels.

She said, in a statement, that although the government tries to mask poverty in urban areas, it is visible in rural areas.

“The debt crisis has deepened inequality in the nation. There’s no sign or in-depth explanation to the nation [about] any detailed action plans to move the country out of this crisis. People therefore feel lost… It’s sheep without a shepherd,” she said. “The debt crisis can bring tears to your eyes on ground level. Never mind the fake make-up in Lusaka, people are like in the wilderness in rural Zambia. People need strong leadership with focus, unselfish with whole nation embraced for prosperity and equity. Not favouring a select few. Only with the whole country being empowered will this debt crisis cease. Just cassava growing at a large scale, well supported, could change the face of rural areas. Currently global cassava demand is not even met by a quarter.”

Pikiti said with the right leadership, there can be hope for the nation.

She said the current government “certainly does not have a plan for this huge debt”.

“There can be hope with right leadership. The debt can be managed and a way forward attained. At present no sign of this is evident. Zambia hopes for August 12th to bring hope and brighter future,” Pikiti noted. “It would seem the government does not have a plan, vision or roadmap out of this current debt crisis. Really, it’s painful to see the depth Zambia has sunk with the debt crisis at hand. Most of it unimaginable, hence opinions will be from observations from ground level, not from top business level.”

And Pikiti wondered why a country rich in natural resources should be so impoverished.

“Zambia a mineral-rich and rich in fertile land and water is fourth hungriest in Africa. This however is deepening with this crisis. Essentials which have doubled in prices are unaffordable to the masses. We are talking basics like cooking oil and sugar,” she said. “The poor who are the majority in Zambia can no longer afford these. Poverty levels on average in rural Zambia is 76.7 per cent. Daily you encounter people who can’t afford to buy malaria drugs which are unavailable at clinics and cost K20.”

Pikiti said the same debt had caused desperation among government officials who are going round the country distributing cash.

She questioned where “this money has suddenly come from when the country has defaulted on debt”.

“Shocking too is coming across a large number of youths in rural areas with very good Grade 12 results, who are peasant farmers because they can’t go to college. No money. The despair on their faces is heartbreaking. They can’t see the current government moving them to a better life they aspired and worked hard for,” said Pikiti. “All they see is a downward spiral of worsening prices and livelihood. Countless qualified professionals like teachers are also sitting home as dependents. Unfortunately, the same debt crisis appears to cause desperation with the same government who are suddenly dashing hundreds of bicycles to headmen and money everywhere. Presumably for support. Zambia has failed to pay its debts so where has the money come from? It was hiding where? Money which is not serving needs of people as a whole!”