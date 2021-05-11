ZAMBIA ATHLETICS IN TALENT SEARCH

ZAMBIA Athletics vice-president Captain Bernard Bwalya says he is impressed with talent exhibited in the Lusaka Aerial Board championship.

Addressing journalists at the Lusaka Aerial Board Tournament, Bwalya said the event had provided a platform for upcoming athletes to showcase their talent.

Over 200 athletes in both track and field events pushed for top position at David Kaunda High School over the weekend.

“We are impressed with the current talent identification that we are undertaking. The Lusaka Areal Board championship is one of its kind as other provinces are also doing the same. This is not only for athletes that have been consistent but this also gives an opportunity to other athletes to come on board,” he told journalists on Saturday. “So, we are able to pick them and they are able to compete at the All Comers Meet, because we have seen so many athletes that can perform not only in the track events but also in the field events. There is talent as well. The last time we had this event we had few athletes taking part in the field event but I am happy that today we have a lot of them which is a sign that we are making strides day by day.”

Bwalya said he was also impressed with a lot of women taking part in officiating.

“We are very impressed with the gender, as you can see the people who are officiating here are women. And looking at the athletes that are participating, they are all women. We are making strides with women development because, if you look at the previous event we had in Poland, we had four women representing us,” said Bwalya.

“We may not talk about replacing them but we talk about competing on the major tournaments. As you can see those athletes, the likes of Sydney Siame, Hazemba Chindamba, Rhoda Njovu; they still have long life in the competition. We can only hope for those upcoming athletes to learn from the senior athletes so that we can have a formidable team of athletes.”