Chipata High Court sentences three to death

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man of Sinda district to death by hanging for killing his mother.

And a 56-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter have been slapped with the same sentence for murdering their daughter in-law.

Meanwhile, the Chipata High Court has jailed seven officers from the department of wildlife and national parks for manslaughter.

Lusaka High Court judge Sharon Newa, sitting in the Chipata High Court, jailed John Daka who murdered his mother Faidess Phiri on June 21, 2019 at her garden near the Zambia/Mozambique border.

The court heard that Daka hit his mother on the forehead and mouth with a pounding stick after obtaining charms from Malawi in the hope of becoming rich.

Daka’s grandmother, Violet Phiri, told the court that her daughter was killed at her garden in Sokosi village in chieftainess Nyanje’s area on the Zambia- Mozambique border.

Judge Newa sentenced Daka to death by hanging until pronounced dead after convicting him of the offence.

She also sentenced Joyce Nyasulu and Mainess Manda of Lundazi to death by hanging for murdering their in-law whom they accused of being a prostitute.

Particulars of the offence were that Nyasulu and Manda on October 8, 2019 in Lundazi, murdered Felida Zimba, who was married to Gilbert Manda, the son to Joyce Nyasulu.

The duo murdered Zimba after suspecting her of being a prostitute and that she was found prostituting at a certain guest house in Lundazi.

Judge Newa said the duo committed a very gruesome murder.

She sentenced Nyasulu and Manda to death by hanging until pronounced dead.

Judge Newa also sentenced Mataa Wamundila, Paul Zakaria Phiri, John Simon Banda, Kamona Sibulwa, Mike Mwale, Fred Kankyombo and Thomas Muyangwe for manslaughter.

The convicts caused the death of Jacob Mbewe on September 10, 2017 at Chinzombo wildlife cells in Mambwe district.

The deceased was arrested by the wildlife officers on September 4, 2017 after he was found with ivory and fresh elephant meat.

The convicts were first slapped with a similar sentence by judge Annessie Banda-Bobo but appealed against the sentence and conviction, and the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of the matter before a different judge.

The death of Mbewe from the detention cells was received with mixed feelings, prompting senior chief Nsefu of the Kunda people not to allow the body to be buried in his area.

Mbewe was subsequently buried at St Anne’s cemetery in Chipata.