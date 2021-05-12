DON’T UNDERRATE MALAWI – MAKEMBO

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Pastor Peter Makembo has tipped the female national football team, Copper Queens to beat Malawi in the women’s Africa cup qualifier.

Makembo who is still admitted at St John Paul ll Orthopedic Mission Hospital urged the team not to underrate Malawi simply because they are representing Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Makembo told journalist that he might still be in bed but remained the drumming pastor for the national football teams.

“I might be in hospital but I am still the drumming pastor in this bed. I am improving here and I am able to walk slowly. It is the reason I can’t forget my girls who are heading to Tokyo; these are the cream of Africa and deserve better,” he said.

“But as they are preparing for the Olympics, they are going to face Malawi in the Women’s Africa Cup qualifier next month. They should not underrate Malawi because of them going to Olympics, they should beat Malawi and now go to the Olympics; these are African champions.”

He has also commended FAZ patron president Edgar Lungu on opening the Kazungula bridge with fellow presidents from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Makembo said fans had also challenges in crossing the Zambezi River through the pontoon as some of them were scared of water.

“I want to commend the FAZ patron His Excellency President Edgar Lungu for opening up the Kazungula bridge. This will help us fans to have an easy passage to Botswana because every year we seem to be facing Botswana and crossing using pontoons,’’ said Makembo. ‘’It has been a challenge and sometimes you will be stuck as they were not working. Not only that, some of the fans are scared to be on a pontoon hence this will help us.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound team has its eyes on preparations for one of the world’s biggest showpiece slated for July to August this year.

However, in a bid to prepare for the tournament, the Bruce Mwape drilled side has been handed a preparation match which is a first round of the Morocco Women’s Africa cup qualifier against Malawi next month.

The Copper Queens have been drawn against Malawi in the first round of the 2022 CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to the draw conducted on Monday in Cairo, the only African women’s team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be away to Malawi in the first leg before hosting their eastern neighbours, with both ties to be played between June 7 and 15.

The second leg will take place between October 7 and 9.

The winner between Zambia and Malawi will play the victor between Namibia and Tanzania in the second round.

And whoever negotiates their way past the two rounds will make it to the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco.

The 2022 CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations will double as a qualifying competition for the world cup.

Zambian born America based female footballer Bupe Okeowo is in the country to work out a possible switch to the Copper Queens ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Copper Queens tutor Mwape will have more options to choose from ahead of both the qualifiers and the Olympics.

Bupe who was born of a Zambian mother and Nigerian father has expressed interest to don the Zambian colours.

The 28-year-old is among players that the Football Association of Zambia has been tracking as part of casting the net wide in terms of national team set up.

Bupe had a short stint at Charlton Athletic Women’s Football Club in England from November 2016 to February 2017.

In April 2017 she joined Norrland Sunnana where she has since played in 55 matches as a forward, scoring 52 goals and 23 assists.

She helped the team win division one in 2019.

While all eyes are on the senior women’s national team, the Under-20 qualifiers will take place in September and October while the Under-17 qualifiers take place in 2022.