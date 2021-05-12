It’s victory time, declares M’membe

[By Changala Sichilongo]

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe has declared that it is time for his party’s victory.

The country goes to the poll on August 12 and parliament is expected to be dissolved, officially, on Friday.

Ahead of the dissolution of Parliament, Dr M’membe urged voters to obtain their own victory by voting for the Socialist Party.

“In the next three months, it is time to win the votes. It is time to go for victory. Now what do I mean by victory? I mean that by sending a massive force of Socialist councillors in council chambers, MPs to Manda Hill and our presidential candidate in State House to fight for our schools, hospitals and our agriculture, it becomes your victory,” he said yesterday. “A victory for your children and grandchildren. A victory for your schools and hospitals. A victory for you. In these elections vote for yourselves.”

He added that people’s votes would only count if they voted for what they wanted.

Dr M’membe said he has had people telling him that they liked his message but doubted his chances of winning.

“There is only one way to make your vote count. And that is to vote for what you want. To vote for what you believe. To vote for yourselves,” Dr M’membe said. “And if you believe, like I do, that in the next government, we’ve got to revolutionarise our health service, and that above all else, we’ve got to launch the biggest, most committed drive to improve education that we have ever seen, then the vote that doesn’t count, the vote that doesn’t make the difference, the ‘wasted vote’, is the vote for today’s ruling party and leading opposition.”

He assured voters that “if you want better schools, then the only way you will get them is by voting the Socialist Party”.

“And the vote that doesn’t count, that won’t make the difference, is the vote for today’s ruling party and leading opposition – because they won’t improve and make education truly free and socialised,” Dr M’membe said. “If you want more doctors and nurses in our hospitals, then the only way you will get them is by voting the Socialist Party. And the vote that doesn’t count, that won’t make a difference, is the vote for today’s ruling party and leading opposition – because they are both committed to neoliberal capitalist policies over health services.”

He said ideologically there was no difference between the PF and the UPND, hence the choice for his party.

He affirmed that voting for either of the two big parties would be a wastage.

“You see, when the fog clears, there’s really very little to choose between today’s ruling party and the leading opposition: the same neoliberal capitalist policies. To elect either of them at this election would be a mass triumph of hope over experience,” Dr M’membe cautioned. “Now it’s time for something different. If you want a change of direction – real change, not just a change of government – then don’t waste your vote. If you want new priorities in Zambia, not just politics as usual – then don’t waste your vote. Don’t vote for more of the same. Don’t be conned into voting from fear. Vote for the things you believe in.”

He said it was time for a crusade to change the system of governance.

“It is time for a crusade. A crusade for a new politics. A crusade for a more just, fair and humane Zambia. We need a crusade – to build a Zambia fit for our children and grandchildren. A crusade to give them the best free and socialised education possible,” Dr M’membe said. “A crusade to give them free and socialised health services they can rely on. A crusade to give them justice, equity, peace and hope. This election provides the Zambian people with a real choice. Do they vote for those who see only the same old approaches? Do they vote for those who trumpet the same old soundbites? Do they vote for those who feel safest in the old policies of exploitation, oppression, humiliation and confrontation? Or, do they vote for themselves, for people who believe that they can make a real difference, real change?”

And Dr M’membe has warned that there would be a barrage of lies for the next three months from those who have deceived people for a long time.

“Any day now, I expect a barrage of lies and distortions from those who have deceived the people for many years, the like of which we have never seen before. After seven years in office, they’ve got very cozy with all that power – and they’re now more frightened than ever of losing their grip on it. And when they get frightened, they get negative, and they get nasty,” said Dr M’membe. “Instead of engaging in honest debate, they will put up propaganda, distorting the truth. Instead of talking about their record, they will fight the most negative, most-nasty campaign imaginable. Well, we will not be cowed. The best antidote to negative campaigning is to fight positively on our socialist programme for Zambia. To make the campaign in these last three months a campaign the Zambian people can be proud of. And our Party has a duty to make that happen.”