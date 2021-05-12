Technical committee on elections tells parties to do away with campaigns, if possible

THE technical committee on elections and COVID-19 says “if possible,” political parties should do away with campaigns, ahead of this year’s elections.

The technical committee on elections and COVID-19 is made up of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), WaterAid Zambia, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government.

Others are the Ministry of Health, the Zambia Police, Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter, the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

This technical committee on mainstreaming COVID-19 prevention measures in this year’s elections was established following a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Health.

The technical committee has developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), meant to guide stakeholders’ conduct in relation to the election calendar.

The technical committee briefed journalists and civil society organisations representatives on its works on COVID-19 prevention measures in the electoral activities

ECZ director of electoral operations Royd Katongo shared the SOPs developed by the technical committee to guide the conduct of electoral activities.

Katongo said as presidential candidates begin having their supporters pre-processed in all provincial centres today, regular COVID-19 guidelines should be adhered to.

He explained that district electoral officers would ensure there is an appropriate venue for the exercise, and that environmental health personnel should inspect the room to be used for this purpose.

Katongo said political parties, in this case, presidential candidates should take only the required number of supporters (100), for pre-processing.

“Monitors and observers accredited to observe the verification to alternate being in the verification room. A maximum of 10 observers to be in the verification room at any given time. Only 10 will be allowed in the verification room at any given time,” Katongo said at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka yesterday. “Outside the venue, [there shall be] crowd management. This is the responsibility of the police. The police will manage 100 supporters [of a presidential candidate] who should be physically distanced, masked and sanitised. Inside the venue, only 20 supporters at a given time to be processed, before another group comes in.”

For actual filing in of presidential nominations (May 17 -20), Katongo said there shall be a certified, cleaned and disinfected venue, for that purpose.

“Aspiring [presidential] candidates to be accompanied by not more than 10 persons. In the past, you have seen [that] when it comes to nominations, especially for presidential candidates, we have loads of buses that come to the venue,” he said. “[But] in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the technical committee has put in this measure that the aspiring candidates should be accompanied by not more than 10 persons. The nomination process shall be live-streamed and accredited media should be issued with guidelines on their conduct. There shall be temperature checks of every person entering the nomination centre and the Zambia Police will provide security and crowd management control.”

He said parliamentary, council chairperson and mayoral candidates should be accompanied by only 15 supporters and two election agents, on nomination day (May 17).

Katongo said councillor candidates should be accompanied by only nine supporters and two election agents.

For the campaign period, Katongo said; “we all know how political parties and candidates have been conducting campaigns. Huge rallies!”

“The technical committee spent a lot of time on this issue to ensure that appropriate interventions are put in place,” he said.

Campaigns begin today up to August 11, 2021.

“Political parties and candidates [should] conduct all their activities in strict observance to COVID-19 five golden rules. Political parties and candidates should include COVID-19 awareness messages in their campaigns. Political parties are discouraged from holding rallies, and instead urged to utilise alternative medium of communication. This was shared with the political parties and candidates last Friday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre,” Katongo said. “An appeal was made to the political parties that if it’s possible, we know [that] the law may not describe that, we should desist from having rallies. We should do away with rallies, because our rallies attract huge crowds and control becomes a challenge. If all of us care about our brothers and sisters, why then subject them to these risks? We are all interested in having a healthy nation and therefore, rallies are being discouraged. If we don’t follow this guidance, the responsibility will squarely fall on those political parties and candidates that decide to hold these huge rallies.”

He said political parties and candidates should assign safety officers to ensure where they have small meetings, the attendees adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Katongo urged media institutions to ensure fair coverage of all political parties and candidates during the campaign period.

“We are saying we discourage rallies! However, media institutions should ensure fair coverage of all political parties and candidates during the period of campaigns,” he said.

Earlier, Katongo said the ECZ remained committed to ensuring it continuously provided updates on the progress of activities on the electoral calendar, leading to the 2021 elections.

“According to the Ministry of Health, crowds and public gatherings are among the super-spreaders of the virus. To that effect, the technical committee has identified the electoral activities that fall in this category and accordingly developed the standard operating procedures,” he said.

Katongo named the electoral activities for which the SOPS have been developed.

They include payment of nomination fees by all aspiring candidates, certification of the register of voters, processing of presidential supporters, nominations, campaigns, actual voting and post-election reviews.

He said stakeholders ought to seriously cooperate with the Commission on the issue of adherence to COVID-19 safety measures.

“We would like to remind you that the issue at hand is a matter of life and death. COVID-19 is a matter of life and death and therefore, it must be approached with upmost caution,” said Katongo. “Stakeholders in the electoral process, including political parties, must take full responsibility of what will transpire as a result of failure to adhere to the guidelines recommended by the technical committee. The Commission, the Ministry of Health and respective agencies should not be blamed in case of any eventualities.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kalangwa Kalangwa, the Ministry of Health assistant director in charge of health promotion, and also a member of the technical committee on elections and COVID-19, said: “COVID-19 has had significant impacts on democracies.”

“Elections are not an exception! State authorities either postponed, delayed or re-scheduled initially planned elections or considered alternating voting processes and procedures to protect voters and election commissioners from COVID-19,” noted Dr Kalangwa. “Some governments declared a State of emergency, as allowed by their Constitutions or international treaty obligations.”