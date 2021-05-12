When prisoners vote, it’s the grass that suffers

[By Michael Munyimba]

I have always loved the adage that says history repeats itself. But looking at this, I realise that it is actually new to history itself, and could be the only occurrence that may refuse to repeat itself.

For the first time in the history of this country, ‘jele boys’ (inmates) are about to be granted the stage to have a say in ‘choosing’ their president. And I am wondering why! Yes, why, and how come none of such has ever happened in 56 years of Zambia’s age? There must be a reason this is happening; things don’t just happen by chance. WHY, remains the big question.

Not that I despise and don’t recognise or respect my brothers and sisters ku wire (in jail). In fact, I know that all over the world, prisons hold thousands of decent, innocent lads unjustly tried, while thugs, murderers and bandits remain out there free, riding latest luxury Landcruisers and living large with their masterminds even holding public office. So, I know they deserve every right to participate in any national activity – except they are not free to make choices of their own.

Now, to help you understand this, let’s first examine the life of an inmate in Zambia. When you are locked up in a Zambian prison or correctional facility as they now want to call and sugar-coat them with beautiful mild names to camouflage their true essence, you are of course denied several facilities, privileges and even social amenities you knew out there. Unlike prisons oversees, where if a boy from Ibex Hill or Kabulonga was to be booked there and he looked at the facility itself, the food and the sleeping arrangement, he would start thinking he was accidentally to a five-star hotel in Hollywood.

There, inmates are free to watch television, read newspapers and follow current affairs. In some states in America, inmates are even allowed to bring portable TV sets to place by their bedsides so they can watch whatever they like. And when it comes to food, they eat good food; roasted beef, chicken, spaghetti, puddings and all. But this is Zambia – Africa!

Here, prisoners feed on absolute trash, rotten thrown-away cabbages from surrounding peasant farms that cadres collect and supply to prisons on illegal tenders granted to them by crooked allies in the corridors of power; even without registered business companies! If they were lucky that day, like on Christmas or New Year, our inmates eat beans, which when poured in water, they swim to the surface and float to indicate that they are all rotten.

So, they boil them for 3 days in salt water, even though they still don’t get cooked, mix them with a few soya chunks without oil, tomato or onion which they eat with mugaiwa; that’s the closest picture I can paint on how these lads live. Their cells or domitories are so filthy that instead of prisoners dying from diseases caused by thousands of lice there, it is the lice themselves and cockroaches that die from diseases there.

Inmates are scared of the prison warders more than the way corporals fear the army commander, because of the brutality they are exposed to inside there. They are ghastly tortured and whipped like dogs or donkeys the way Saul (Paul) whipped that donkey on his way to Damascus; with their marbles down the belt squeezed with giant pliers each time a needle went missing inside there. Just the sight of a warder passing nearby brings shivers to an inmate there. So, inmates are programmed to abide by every single order from prison staff; that’s how intimidating prison life is. No inmate can defy an order from the authorities because that could beget death, just like no prison staff can defy a direct order from the party that rules government. The only thing an inmate thinks of each day is survival, not politics. Some have been in jail for so long that they have completely lost touch with the outside world, such that if you were to ask them who the president was, you wouldn’t be surprised if they said King David.

Now, those are the people you are asking to vote! They are scared. They are hungry. They know nothing about what’s happening in politics out there. Yes, those are the guys someone is forcing to vote. Do they read newspapers? No. Do they watch television? No. Have they ever seen the president even on a picture? No. So, why and who is forcing these chaps to vote, you ask.

Okay, let’s check this out. There are about 25,000 inmates in over 91 correctional facilities country-wide. We don’t know how many of them are eligible to vote. Out of these, some are foreigners. I’m also quite certain that a good number of them cannot produce their National Registration Cards (NRCs). Others are juveniles, or underage with no NRCs. So, is government secretly issuing NRCs to the guys in these enclosures to enable them vote? Should that be the case? Are we not seeing a situation here where everyone, including foreigners are granted Zambian NRCs just to ensure the entire 25,000 vote? Whoever is determined to get them cast their vote is obviously determined to ensure everyone does that. But why?

Let’s find out. Prisons, or correctional facilities are, as earlier indicated, controlled by government, and government is run by the ruling party, which happens to be a contester in this election. They are the only ones who have access to inmates. Whatever, threat or command the ruling party wishes to be passed to inmates will get there through the prison officials without question. To the opposition, prisons are a no-go zone, hence its only logical to assume that inmates can never have balanced information for both the ruling and opposition political parties.

With these inmates, you don’t need to campaign to convince them to vote for you if you were the ruling party; you command them to do that. They are vulnerable, they are scared, they are not free, they are intimidated easily. After all, you have the keys to their freedom. You can go there and simply tell them you will release all of them in September once they vote for you, simple What of the opposition?

So, in conclusion, we can safely say that allowing prisoners to vote is a big, clean loophole to rig the August election in favour of the men with the key to their freedom. There are 25,000 free votes on the line here in favour of the party in power. The Zambian people ought to realise that something has seriously gone wrong here. No other government has ever asked inmates to vote. Was Kaunda brainless? What of Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Rupiah and Sata? Why didn’t they think of this if it was such a nice idea? Are you telling me that this government is the only one with geniuses who have suddenly realised that prisoners were being denied the right to vote? Are we sure it’s the issue of the inmates’ rights we are talking about here, or the interests of those behind the initiative to bring them onboard?

We have reached a point in our national history where the desperation to rule, be it by force or crook and nail, has overridden human conscience.

