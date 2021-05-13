Fear of losing power, change is widespread – M’membe

THE fear of losing power, of change is widespread among our colleagues including those in government and ruling party, says Dr Fred M’membe.

In a statement, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, said the fear of change or changing things is called Metathesiophobia.

He said Metathesiophobia was often linked with Tropophobia, which is the fear of moving.

The origin of the word Metathesiophobia comes from Greek ‘meta’ meaning change and phobos meaning fear.

“The fear of losing power, of change is widespread among our colleagues including those in government and ruling party,” he said. “And it has been openly expressed by many, including the President himself. It has actually become a phobia. Yet, we have no alternative to meeting the future, we have no hope but the changes, advances and improvements that the future may bring.”

Dr M’membe said even if the current leaders want to stay in power forever, they “won’t be able to do so”.

He said nobody controls the future.

“No matter what schemes they may pull, other times will come,” said Dr M’membe.