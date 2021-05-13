I CAME TO SAVE MY TEAM – BESTON

BESTON Chambeshi says he decided to come back to save his boyhood club from relegation.

Chambeshi, a legend of Nkana having starred in the scarlet shirted ‘Kalampa’ at its peak when it won titles for fun, surprised many this time when he left his job at Kansanshi Dynamos which is on top of the Eden University League and firmly on the march back to the topflight to return to Nkana.

The Kitwe side is in danger of relegation but putting up a fight to survive for fear of becoming the first defending champions to be relegated.

Since his return, Chambeshi has overseen a defeat, a draw and a win with all hopes pinned on him.

Asked why he returned to the seemingly troubled team, Chambeshi said he chose home.

“Why I came? Because it’s my team, it’s my home. The team is not doing fine; they wanted my services so I couldn’t refuse. This is my team and we are fighting to survive,” said Chambeshi.

Chambeshi popularly known as ‘Quicksilver’ who described last Sunday’s win over Power Dynamos as a turning point, when asked to state if Nkana who are second from bottom will avoid the chop said: “We are fighting to survive and that’s why I came, to save the team.”

Nkana yesterday took on Zesco United in another epic encounter at Levy Mwanawasa stadium.