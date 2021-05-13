I cry when I see bad leaders, says Melu

I CRY when I see bad leaders, says ABSA Zambia managing director Mizinga Melu.

In her presentation ‘Transformational Change Leadership’ at the International Executives Retreat organised by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi (ICAM) at Avani Hotel, Melu said leaders need to be inside out and ready to change people’s lives.

“There is hunger for true leadership, but are we really ready? What makes you cry, what makes you sing, what makes you dream? My answer is that I cry when I see bad leaders. The president of Malawi (ICAM Phyles Kachingwe) said we need good leaders, but I cry when I see bad leaders,” she said. “We can still learn and sing leadership. I study leadership a lot but I dream about good leadership. I know Zambia can change. I know Malawi can change. Africa can change.”

Melu said if one is not ready to lead that person cannot change anybody.

“How good you are inside, the outside flourishes,” she said.

Melu, who is founder of female leadership organisation called ‘When Females Lead Foundation’, said a job is not a calling because if it was so then people should not expect to be paid.

She caused laughter when she said when one loses a title, people stop calling or sending Christmas hampers.

“Leadership is about a calling, it is about you first. You can’t lead others if you don’t have a calling,” said Melu.

ZiCA president Cecilia Zimba said people are living in a world of great disruptions which calls for extraordinary leadership.

She said there was need for leaders who are going to change the theories of economics.

“We are living in extraordinary times. We are living in moments of great disruption. It goes without saying, these moments of disruption call for extraordinary leadership. COVID-19 has not simply disrupted our economies, it has reshaped the way we relate with mother nature,” Zimba said. “We went a step too far in trying to satisfy our needs, wants, and mother nature hit back.”

She said COVID-19 showed who leaders really are adding that leaders are those who serve others.

“Leadership shifted and became more apparent in the cleaners of our hospitals and clinics; staff in supermarkets who continued serving us as we tried to replenish our kitchens; the teachers who kept looking for new ways of teaching our children; and the farmers who kept tilling the land so that we were not only taking medicines but also eating healthy foods,” Zimba said.

She said if people “cling on to the old concept of leadership, our future is doomed”.

“There is no such thing as getting back to the way life was. I dare say, those leaders who want to cling to the thought that there is life as it was to go back to are going to be irrelevant going forward,” said Zimba.

ICAM president Kachingwe said the time for collaboration in Africa is now and that Africans are architects of their own destination.

She warned that the corporate world was crumbling and needed accountants to make it stand.