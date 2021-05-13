Dr Fred M’membe says, “In the Socialist Party there cannot be issues of a third term because nobody is irreplaceable. My responsibilities could be passed on to another person without any problems, not today, not tomorrow. A revolution, or a revolutionary process, cannot be based on one leader alone or on personality cult. One cannot conceive of a ‘wamuyayaya’ leading a socialist party or society, or any modern organisation or society, where people do things out of blind devotion for the leader or because the leader asks them to. A revolutionary party operates on principles; it is based on principles. And the ideas we are advancing and defending are, and have long been, the ideas of the people.”
This is what leaders ought to do and realise – that no one is irreplaceable.
As Arsene Wenger once observed, while managing Arsenal FC, “We are all replaceable. All cemeteries are full of replaceable people.”
And Bruce Springsteen warns that, “Blind faith in your leaders…will get you killed.”
Even exceptional leaders have had to let go because there’s no such a thing as one owning the monopoly of wisdom. Besides, any leader can only deliver to the maximum of their abilities. You cannot surpass your best. And once you have hit your zenith, it’s better to hand over the mantle.
As they say, when a man lifts you up, it’s definitely to the height of his hands – that’s the limit.
The first trait of leadership failure or autocracy is when an elected person starts behaving like they are an Alpha and Omega. Such leaders behave as if they own the nation, and that only they can lead the country to prosperity! But such behaviour is the antithesis of good public leadership, servitude and democratic governance!
Talking about good leadership, Dr Kenneth Kaunda put it this way, “We must always remember that to be good leaders we must also be good followers. Let us not take elected posts such as the ones we hold to be chieftaincy or kingship. We must, therefore, I repeat, accept the people’s will as being supreme over all our personal ambitions.”
Nikita Khrushchev, in his secret speech ‘On the Cult of Personality and its consequences’ stated: “We should in all seriousness consider the question of the cult of the individual. We cannot let this matter get out of the party, especially not to the press. It is for this reason that we are considering it here at a closed congress session. We should know the limits; we should not give ammunition to the enemy; we should not wash our dirty linen before their eyes. I think that the delegates to the congress will understand and assess properly all these proposals. Comrades, we must abolish the cult of the individual decisively, once and for all; we must draw the proper conclusions concerning both ideological-theoretical and practical work.[…] While ascribing great importance to the role of the leaders and organisers of the masses, Lenin at the same time mercilessly stigmatized every manifestation of the cult of the individual, inexorably combated the foreign-to-Marxism views about a “hero” and a “crowd” and countered all efforts to oppose a “hero” to the masses and to the people.”
Leadership, and the privilege to lead, is therefore an awesome responsibility, requiring an enormous amount of self-discipline, self-awareness, and the ability to listen to other opinions, even those one may not necessarily agree with. Those who foster a personality cult, those who use their position of leadership and authority to draw attention unto themselves, do themselves and those that follow them a disservice. Unbridled populism gives way to abuse, arrogance, pomposity and disregard for other opinions and views. The personality cult is generally for the weak-minded and insecure.
True leadership in contrast inspires the highest virtues and principles in followers. It makes people believe that they too can achieve great and important things if they are given the opportunity. True leaders, like good runners in a relay, are ready to hand the baton over to others who can continue the race. They are humble and conscious of when they have done their part, and when it is time to move on.
