Political intolerance has potential to jeopardise multipartism, says Chona

WHO are we as chiefs to refuse any sort of empowerment from government just because on August 12 we will have general elections, asks chief Chona of Monze district in Southern Province.

He says government is ‘for all of us”.

Chona warns that high levels of political intolerance has potential to jeopardise the spirit of multipartism in the country.

In an interview, Chona said Zambians must understand that they chose multipartism hence they cannot give room to intimidation and intolerance of other political views.

“The high levels of political intolerance has potential to jeopardise the spirit of multipartism in the country. Let us allow each other to choose or support a political party of your choice because it is what we agreed under multipartism. It is confined in the tenets of democracy we chose for ourselves,” Chona said.

He said every Zambian must be given chance to exercise their democratic right without undue pressure from anybody.

“Why should it be a matter of life and death if I don’t support political A or B? Why should I be beaten for supporting party A and not B? Let us mature in our democracy and understand that multipartism requires us to have so many political parties of which each one of us is free to support,” Chona said. “Now today we are seeing people fighting each other because they belong to different political parties. Why? Do they want us to go back to one political party system?”

He urged political players across the country to learn to convince people based on their ideologies and not through intimidation and violence because that had potential to defeat the spirit of multipartism.

“As chiefs, we have noted concerns from political players over assistance we get from government especially during this time but the thing people forget is that a chief from inception survived through donations from their subjects,” he said. “So what is wrong if government empowers me with anything for my sustainability? Even mere individuals are free to give anything to the chief but that doesn’t mean that now we have been bought, no!”

Chona said the government “is a parent to all citizens in the country and who can refuse help from government?”.

“Even the so-called opposition, elected, leaders are surviving on government salaries so who are we as chiefs to refuse any sort of empowerment from government just because on August 12 we will have general elections? Government is for all of us. Political parties are a choice to join or support and voting is one’s right enshrined in the Constitution that we chose for ourselves,” said Chona. “As we enter the campaign period, let’s be peaceful and tolerant towards each other’s views. Let’s promote issue based campaigns and allow anyone to support a political party of their choice.”