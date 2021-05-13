SACCORD calls for fair media coverage and administration of POA

THE Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has called for fairness in the coverage of political stakeholders by various media houses and the administration of the public order Act (POA) by the Zambia Police Service which is critical to the enjoyment of freedoms of expression and assembly.

Executive director Boniface Cheembe said SACCORD had taken note and welcomes the official campaign period that started yesterday and now offers the Zambian people an earnest opportunity to get first-hand information from the various political parties and leaders who were vying for political office on what they intend to do for them.

Cheembe said the country had been politically charged and had been in an election mode since the 2016 general elections.

He urged the electorate to be receptive to an issue-based campaign period that was premised on political party manifestos and the constructive exchange of ideas whilst wholly rejecting political violence promoted by any individual or political parties.

“Violence only breeds violence, and it is incumbent upon all political parties to prevail over their cadres or supporters to refrain from engaging in any acts of political violence and violent communication which tends to be a source of conflict,” he said. “In the COVID-19 pandemic era, we call upon all political parties and leaders to respect the electoral laws and follow them religiously as these exist to assist with the maintenance of peace, security, and stability in the country.”

Cheembe also appealed to stakeholders in the electoral process to respect the different roles played by different stakeholders as lack of respect contributes to acts of political violence.

“SACCORD wishes all political parties and candidates the very best in their endeavours to undertake a peaceful campaign period that values and priorities the needs of the people through a constructive communication process premised on ideas and not violence,” said Cheembe.